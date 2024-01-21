Serving society is its mission

KAKINADA : Students, private sector employees, and small-scale businesspersons unite on a shared platform, voluntarily dedicating their efforts to environmental protection.

Their endeavours include cleaning Kakinada district beaches, the banks of the river Godavari, and the banks of the river Godavari, and planting saplings to promote greenery.

The collective efforts extend to aiding education for orphans and supplying essential commodities to the underprivileged.

This unified initiative operates under the banner of the Save the People Charitable Trust (SPCT).

Commencing with a solitary individual, SPCT has grown to encompass over 500 members who selflessly serve society.