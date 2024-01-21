Serving society is its mission

KAKINADA : Students, private sector employees, and small-scale businesspersons unite on a shared platform, voluntarily dedicating their efforts to environmental protection.
Their endeavours include cleaning Kakinada district beaches, the banks of the river Godavari, and the banks of the river Godavari, and planting saplings to promote greenery.
The collective efforts extend to aiding education for orphans and supplying essential commodities to the underprivileged.
This unified initiative operates under the banner of the Save the People Charitable Trust (SPCT).
Commencing with a solitary individual, SPCT has grown to encompass over 500 members who selflessly serve society.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, they rendered invaluable services to those infected and the general public.
Although established in Kakinada in 2019, SPCT was officially registered in 2021. The trust spans various sectors, with a recent focus on beach cleaning initiatives.
Recognising the detrimental impact of plastic waste on marine life and the serene ambiance of the beach, SPCT volunteers initiated a comprehensive beach cleaning drive.
Founder Chairman Sunkara Sudheer emphasised the need to avoid plastic materials at the seashore, given their environmental harm.
Contributors, including students from VSL College and JNTUK, along with Trust members Ramya, Srikanth, Rosy, Gopi Priya, and others, participated in the beach cleaning programme alongside Apollo Hospital Administration Officer Ramana.
The collected plastic and waste materials were handed over to the Kakinada municipality.
Sudheer reiterated the environmental impact of plastic, emphasising its slow decomposition and poisoning of the surroundings.
The beach cleaning effort aimed to remove this ‘poison,’ extending beyond beaches to the banks of the Godavari River. Sudheer emphasised the crucial role of greenery in preventing erosion caused by sea tides during cyclones.
Reflecting on SPCT’s inception, Sunkara shared his journey as a volunteer in various organisations before founding the trust.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, his focus shifted to the welfare and education of orphaned children, leading to the establishment of SPCT, which has since connected donors to support the education of Covid orphans.