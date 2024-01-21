Super Success

Currently the deputy superintendent of police at the state PHQ, the 49-year-old Mishra’s JHSS success story is narrated by 300-plus selections in state government and central government jobs, including 150-200 state police constables, 39 MP police sub-inspector selections, 11 jail guards, 22 patwari selections, 12 forest guards, eight Railway Group-D selections and eight selections in a Central police organization’s constable and sub inspector tests.

Originally from Bhind district in Gwalior-Chambal region, Mishra joined MP Police as sub-inspector at the QD section at the state PHQ in 1999.

A few years later, his penchant for teaching saw him turn free-of-cost tutor to children from lower rung police families in Wireless Colony. His pupils were generally those who were studying up to Class 12 and couldn’t afford best coaching facilities.

“I’m an ardent follower of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Coincidentally my birthday comes on January 24 (a day after Netaji’s birth anniversary). I always wanted to do something which made my life meaningful. So I decided to teach and guide future generations to make them responsible citizens,” Mishra said.

He started giving free classes in 2008-09 and by 2012, one of the students cleared the state police constable recruitment exams.

This prompted him to work in a dedicated manner to guide economically underprivileged students in preparing for state government recruitment tests, like the police constable and sub inspector exams.

Few years later, he rented a small hall in Bhopal’s Jawahar Chowk area to teach the government recruitment test aspirants boys and girls.

“It was in 2011 that I got selected for the KBC and won Rs 25 lakh on the hot seat in front of Amitabh Bachchan. Three years later, I was made part of the ‘Triguni’ (three wise men) Helpline of the show for four episodes. The money won at the KBC Season 5 and part of my father’s post-retirement benefits were pooled in to transform the dilapidated two-storeyed hostel of a private school in Bhopal to start my dream institution Jai Hindi Shiksha Sansthan,” he recounts.