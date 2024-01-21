The man who carries the dead is king for 11 days

BARGARH : HIS is the most special part of the year for Bargarh’s Hrusikesh Bhoi. For 11 days, he brings the character of the notorious King Kansa alive during the world’s largest open air theatre here, Dhanu Yatra. This is when the dull streets of Bargarh transform into a mythical realm of Mathura which is ruled by King Kansa.

Into its 76th edition this year, Dhanu Yatra entered its sixth day on Saturday. And Hrusikesh, a 51-year-old hearse van driver by profession, has been donning the role of Kansa for the last 11 editions. The transformation of the unassuming man into the powerful ruler of Mathura is a testament of the charm surrounding this unique festival, where the antagonist becomes the hero for 11 days.

Dhanu Yatra, a festival steeped in tradition, brings to life the legendary stories of Lord Krishna and his epic battle against tyrannical king Kansa. While Lord Krishna is revered as the virtuous hero, it is the enigmatic character of Kansa that has emerged as an unlikely fan-favourite during the festival. Interestingly, Hrusikesh isn’t a trained actor. The first time he was chosen to play the character was in 2009. “I have been passionate about acting since my childhood. I had given an audition and was fortunately selected for the most important role in Dhanu Yatra,” recalled Hrusikesh, a native of Chicholi village in Ambabhona block in Bargarh. He had then replaced a police officer Gopal Sahu who had till then played the role of Kansa for nearly 23 years. The only time Hrusikesh was not allowed to play the character was in 2017 when he essayed the same role in Dhanu Yatra in another village, which is prohibited by the organising committee of Bargarh Dhanu Yatra.