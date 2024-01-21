The man who carries the dead is king for 11 days
BARGARH : HIS is the most special part of the year for Bargarh’s Hrusikesh Bhoi. For 11 days, he brings the character of the notorious King Kansa alive during the world’s largest open air theatre here, Dhanu Yatra. This is when the dull streets of Bargarh transform into a mythical realm of Mathura which is ruled by King Kansa.
Into its 76th edition this year, Dhanu Yatra entered its sixth day on Saturday. And Hrusikesh, a 51-year-old hearse van driver by profession, has been donning the role of Kansa for the last 11 editions. The transformation of the unassuming man into the powerful ruler of Mathura is a testament of the charm surrounding this unique festival, where the antagonist becomes the hero for 11 days.
Dhanu Yatra, a festival steeped in tradition, brings to life the legendary stories of Lord Krishna and his epic battle against tyrannical king Kansa. While Lord Krishna is revered as the virtuous hero, it is the enigmatic character of Kansa that has emerged as an unlikely fan-favourite during the festival. Interestingly, Hrusikesh isn’t a trained actor. The first time he was chosen to play the character was in 2009. “I have been passionate about acting since my childhood. I had given an audition and was fortunately selected for the most important role in Dhanu Yatra,” recalled Hrusikesh, a native of Chicholi village in Ambabhona block in Bargarh. He had then replaced a police officer Gopal Sahu who had till then played the role of Kansa for nearly 23 years. The only time Hrusikesh was not allowed to play the character was in 2017 when he essayed the same role in Dhanu Yatra in another village, which is prohibited by the organising committee of Bargarh Dhanu Yatra.
Over the years, Hrusikesh has received appreciation and acclaim from the audience and the locals of Bargarh for his true to life performance in the role of King Kansa. He begins preparing for the role three weeks prior to the festival. “It is pure devotion towards Lord Krishna and my passion for acting which draws me to the stage of Dhanu Yatra every year,” he said. A day after the Dhanu Yatra ends, Hrusikesh goes to Puri and visits Jagannath temple after taking a dip in the sea seeking forgiveness for belittling Lord Krishna and conspiring against him during the yatra.
Hrusikesh feels whoever plays the character of Kansa, undergoes a transformation that extends beyond mere costume changes, as he steps into the hearts and minds of the spectators. The locals, young and old, willingly submit to his authority. “If one wonders how a despised character transforms into a beloved icon, the answer lies in the meticulous storytelling and the nuanced performances that bring out different shades of Kansa’s character during the festival,” he said.
Convenor of the Dhanu Yatra Mahotsav Samiti, Sureshwar Satpathy said the paradoxical popularity of King Kansa can be attributed to the festival’s commitment to storytelling and the immersive experience it offers. “Over the last seven decades, the festival’s popularity has soared not just due to variation in reenactment of mythological tales but also because of its ability to breathe life into characters like Kansa, making them relatable and even endearing to the public who act as the praja,” Satpathy said.
Echoing a similar sentiment, Hrusikesh said the mythology portrays King Kansa, the tyrannical ruler of Mathura as a ruthless adversary. His oppressive rule and relentless pursuit to eliminate Lord Krishna create the narrative tension that captivates audiences.
“Thanks to the organisers of the festival who have allowed the character of Kansa to transcend the conventional boundaries of good and evil, and emerge as a multi-faceted character with layers that go beyond mere villainy. Even though the character I play is a negative one and dies at the end of the play, I take pride in playing the role because of the respect and admiration I get from the public and for my contribution in resolving the issues pertaining to their welfare,” he said.
FACT FILE
Dhanu Yatra started in 1947-48
Largest open air theatre in world is spread over five square km
During festival, Bargarh town turns into a stage
Town becomes Mathura under Kansa’s rule
Balya Leela of Krishna takes place at Ambapali on the other side of Jeera river, which transforms into Gopapura
(With inputs from Badri Prasad Sahu)