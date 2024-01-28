A barber’s dedication to Sambalpuri Literature

SAMBALPUR : ASK him about his life and Binod Pasayat would answer, “It has been a rhythmic symphony of scissors and verses.”

Pasayat, a barber by profession, has carved a special place for himself in the literary landscape of Odisha, western Odisha in particular.

A lyricist, poet and a dramatist, the multifaceted artist has given a new impetus to Sambalpuri folk song and drama for which he has been chosen for the Padma Shri award this year. “I would like to thank Maa Samalei for blessing me and both the state and centre for recognising my efforts and considering me for this prestigious award,” said the 88-year-old writer.

Born on December 3, 1935 in Tikrapada of Balangir town, Pasayat was forced to drop out of school after Class VII due to financial constraints and join his barber father Chaitanya Pasayat in work. However, his passion for literature compelled him to shift to Sambalpur in 1953 when he was just 19. “I have loved reading since my childhood but I started writing only after shifting to Sambalpur,” he said.

Renowned dramatists Murari Prasad Mishra and Siba Prasad Mishra, who were writing ‘Gountia Babu’ at that time were the first to ignite the passion for writing in Pasayat. He started his literary career in Sambalpur under their guidance and with their support. Eventually, he came in contact with musician Arun Prasanna Seth who motivated him to write Sambalpuri folk songs.

Pasayat has written several plays and the most popular being ‘Ukhi’. It was staged to a full house at Rourkela in 1981 and in Sambalpur a year later. Some of his other Sambalpuri dramas are ‘Mui Nai Mare’, ‘Lita’, ‘Chinha’ and ‘Bharna’. His Sambalpuri songs ‘Ae Nani Sulochana’, ‘Rathar Chaka Chale Ghidighidi’, ‘Bajuche Madala Ae Baula’, ‘Hai Krushna Haie Krushana Boli’ are all-time hits.

But Binod Pasayat is better known as a lyricist. The first-ever song written by him was ‘Chhina Chhina Laguchhere Kul Jamana’ which was sung by Jayashree Rai Chowdhary. Pasayat has written many hit Sambalpuri numbers including songs for Odia films ‘Samarpan’, ‘Adivasi’ and ‘Para Stri’. “I have written a lot of Odia and Sambalpuri songs and dramas. I have stopped counting. But I remember my song Hai Krushna Hai Krushna Jau Mora Jibana has been appreciated by everyone including the Puri Gajapati, Maharaja Dibya Singhadeb,” he recalled.