Birding in the backwaters

VIJAYAPURA: As November approaches South India, the backwaters of the Almatti Dam, built across River Krishna in Vijayapura and Bagalkot districts, turn into an abode for birds, making it a visual treat for birdwatchers and ornithologists.

There are a range of species that arrive from different regions of the world. Some perch themselves over the green patches, while others can be spotted wading around in the water body, or just waddling about. And they come in different sizes, motley colours and varied anatomical features -- a paradise for birding.

Spending their time feeding on small fish, crabs, insects or smaller creatures found in the river, these birds make the backwaters their home till March, before flying back to where they came from.

HB Doni, Range Forest Officer of Bilagi taluk in Bagalkot district, who is also a bird enthusiast, has been collecting data on migratory birds for several years. He has photographed innumerable birds in their natural habitat across the backwaters, and also captured images of territorial birds in Bilagi.

With deep knowledge on the birds, Doni says that until now, his team has identified at least 34 different birds arriving from across the world in the Almatti backwaters and the Krishna’s banks.