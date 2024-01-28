Bringing about a social change via ‘Empower and Excel’

Initiatives such as supporting specially-abled kids in Asha Jyothi Handicapped Society, Hanuman Junction of Eluru, orphanages such as Amma Children Home in Gannavaram of Krishna, and Bommarillu in Ongole of Prakasam. During the peak of the pandemic in India, her organisation raised $70,000 to set up 16 Isolation and Triage centres in 15 towns with 800 beds, distributed 2,000 PPE kits, 500 oxygen flow metres and cannulas, procured 20 oxygen concentrators, 10 oxygen cylinders, and provided an ambulance to meet the urgent needs in the States of AP and Telangana.

Ayesha Charugulla stated, “At Empower and Excel, we believe in the power of youth to effect positive change, both locally and globally. It is not just an organisation. It’s a movement driven by the collective spirit of humanity. This much-needed work was made possible by generous donor support.” She acknowledged the support of her family members, including her parents, husband Sanjay Charugulla, and children Nisha and Nihaar. Ayesha and her team have remained steadfast in their mission. During the height of the pandemic, they spearheaded multiple drives in the Bay Area (California) to support families in need, exemplifying the organisation’s unwavering commitment to community welfare. As a testament to her hard work and team’s dedication, the Board of Santa Clara County Supervisors and LATI (Living Above The Influence) recognised her with the ‘Compassionate Leader (honourable mention)’.

California State Assembly member Kesen Chu honoured her with the Community Hero Award in 2019, as a testament to her impact on the community. Her dedication reached new heights in 2022 when Senator Dave Cortese of California District 15 awarded her the ‘Nonprofit of the Year Award’ for her efforts in fostering social change.