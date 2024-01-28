Fruits of labour, full of flavour for students at KSC Government School in Tiruppur

This is not to say that Vince and his students had it all smooth sailing. The young ones were devastated when they couldn’t visit the garden or water the plants during the pandemic lockdowns. The flora reciprocated the gloom. By the time the children returned to the garden after the lockdown, all the plants had wilted.

Vince and his team began the work all over again. They tilled the land, sowed seeds, watered the plants daily and before they knew it, their Eden was back. “If each school decides to grow a garden like this, there would be at least 600 hundred vegetable gardens in the entire district. There are plenty of vacant spaces in higher secondary schools in Tiruppur city and other places. More teachers should come forward to inspire the students to take up gardening,” he wishes.

All teachers are vehemently vocal when talking about the sad plight of farmers, but when asked if they had helped at least one student plant a sapling, they will draw a blank.