Great escape: Young tribal woman's journey from brick kilns of Bengal to football coach

JHARKHAND : Trafficked from her native home in the tribal districts of Jharkhand, to be later rescued from a brick kiln on the banks of the Hoogly, 21-year-old Birasmuni Dhanwar is now a national-level footballer. Her childhood blackened by bonded labour, Birasmuni, is now providing football coaching to the young students of her school in Ranchi. Birasmuni says she is giving back what she has received from society.

The ASHA (Association for Social and Human Awareness) secretary tells us Birasmuni was brought to Ranchi at the age of 6, after being rescued from a brick kiln in West Bengal. Since then she is living in the ASHA shelter home.

“We had gone to rescue the victims of trafficking from the tribal areas of Jharkhand like Khunti, Simdega, Gumla and Lohardaga, who were working in brick kilns near Hoogli river in Bengal. While visiting the place, we came across several children playing with bricks. When we inquired, we were told these children were also trafficked from Jharkhand along with their parents to West Bengal and were left at the mercy of the elements without any care and basic amenities, without food, no education, and no sanitation.” said ASHA secretary Ajay Jaiswal. Carrying fresh bricks from one place to another was a game for them; they were working as child labours in these kilns, he says.

These rescued children were brought to Jharkhand in 2011 and were lodged at the three ASHA centers at Saraikela, Khunti and Ranchi. “Birasmuni was one among the 200 children who were brought here and admitted in different schools in Jharkhand.” Jaiswal said. “Birasmuni, who originally belongs to Karra Block of Khunti, was admitted to a school in Gadkhatanga in Ranchi. While studying in school, Birasmuni developed interest in football and gradually became very good at it,” said Jaiswal. Birasmuni arrived to Jharkhand when she was 5 years of age. Now, she is pursuing graduation in arts in Ranchi.