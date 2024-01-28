Heart Talk: This Gujarat doc empowers community with cardiac awareness, CPR skills

GUJARAT : Amidst the vibrant festivities of Navratri, a moment of tragedy unfolded when 22-year-old Amit, caught in the spirited whirl of Garba celebrations, stumbled and fell. A strange hush fell over the onlookers, some instinctively capturing the heart-wrenching scene on their smart phones. The grim reality only became clear when Amit was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

In the midst of this sorrow, Gujarat was grappling with a staggering wave of heart attacks, with a shocking 2,853 sudden cardiac deaths reported just the previous year. It was in response to this heart-wrenching situation that a compassionate doctor from Gujarat, 47-year-old Dr. Yogesh Gupta, joined forces with a visionary young entrepreneur, 25-year-old Fahm Tirmizi, to give birth to the Gift Hand Foundation.

Their mission? To empower their community with the knowledge of heart attack awareness and life-saving CPR skills. With hearts brimming with generosity, they set out to impart this knowledge free of charge to schools and companies all across Gujarat. Over 7,000 children, 2,000 educators, and countless others have benefited from their efforts, which are not merely lessons but a crusade to save lives, one heartbeat at a time.

Reflecting on the inception of the Gift Hand Foundation, Dr. Yogesh Gupta shares his hopes, “The chilling stories of individuals like Amee, a vibrant college student and dancer, and Master Ajay, a young school kid full of dreams, haunt us. Even Ravi, toiling away in his office, and Shyam, a dedicated policeman, fell victim to this bewildering epidemic. The common thread? A town gripped by fear and apathy; nobody dared to lend a helping hand. This persistent thought drove me and the young entrepreneur Fahm Tirmizi to take action for cardiac arrest victims, leading to the birth of Gift Hand Foundation in January 2023.”

Recognizing the urgency of their mission, the foundation garnered support from more than 70 dedicated healthcare experts, including doctors, seasoned nurses, and physiotherapists, all within just 10 days of its establishment.