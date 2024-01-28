Heart Talk: This Gujarat doc empowers community with cardiac awareness, CPR skills

GUJARAT : Amidst the vibrant festivities of Navratri, a moment of tragedy unfolded when 22-year-old Amit, caught in the spirited whirl of Garba celebrations, stumbled and fell. A strange hush fell over the onlookers, some instinctively capturing the heart-wrenching scene on their smart phones. The grim reality only became clear when Amit was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.
In the midst of this sorrow, Gujarat was grappling with a staggering wave of heart attacks, with a shocking 2,853 sudden cardiac deaths reported just the previous year. It was in response to this heart-wrenching situation that a compassionate doctor from Gujarat, 47-year-old Dr. Yogesh Gupta, joined forces with a visionary young entrepreneur, 25-year-old Fahm Tirmizi, to give birth to the Gift Hand Foundation.
Their mission? To empower their community with the knowledge of heart attack awareness and life-saving CPR skills. With hearts brimming with generosity, they set out to impart this knowledge free of charge to schools and companies all across Gujarat. Over 7,000 children, 2,000 educators, and countless others have benefited from their efforts, which are not merely lessons but a crusade to save lives, one heartbeat at a time.
Reflecting on the inception of the Gift Hand Foundation, Dr. Yogesh Gupta shares his hopes, “The chilling stories of individuals like Amee, a vibrant college student and dancer, and Master Ajay, a young school kid full of dreams, haunt us. Even Ravi, toiling away in his office, and Shyam, a dedicated policeman, fell victim to this bewildering epidemic. The common thread? A town gripped by fear and apathy; nobody dared to lend a helping hand. This persistent thought drove me and the young entrepreneur Fahm Tirmizi to take action for cardiac arrest victims, leading to the birth of Gift Hand Foundation in January 2023.”
Recognizing the urgency of their mission, the foundation garnered support from more than 70 dedicated healthcare experts, including doctors, seasoned nurses, and physiotherapists, all within just 10 days of its establishment.
Dr. Yogesh Gupta, a seasoned consultant physician with two decades of dedicated service in Ahmedabad, boasts an illustrious medical career. Armed with an MBBS and an MD in Medicine, his journey has spanned two fruitful decades. But he is not just a distinguished medical practitioner; he is a multifaceted individual contributing to the medical field as a speaker, writer, and influencer. He has penned over 200 articles, authored two globally-acclaimed books, and recently earned the title of Emerging Author of the Year his impactful work, “COVID Diaries: Virus vs. We,” a timely exploration of the pandemic.
Fahm Tirmizi, speaking about the Gift Hand Foundation, said, “Gifted Hands Foundation, a non-profit organization, is committed to providing free hands-on training in chest compression-only life support to school and college students. The initiative extends its reach to support staff in old age homes, corporate offices, police departments, and various community groups at a nominal cost.”
In an age dominated by digital communication, the foundation devised a three-pronged strategy to effectively disseminate its life-saving message. Firstly, they partnered with schools, initiating hands-on training sessions for students, teachers, and even security personnel.
The Gift Hand Foundation collaborated with the Ahmedabad Medical Association (AMA), working along with with Red Cross Society, Gujarat, in training over 2,000 students from both government and private schools, advancing the foundation’s broader mission.
The third pillar of their strategy involved collaboration with the media. Recognizing the media’s power to reach a wider audience, the foundation trained media personnel, leveraging various platforms to broadcast their life-saving program.
During cultural events like the Garba festival, the foundation provided training to revellers, instilling confidence and ensuring a safer celebration.