Learning self-defence techniques will help girls: DLSA chairperson K Sunitha

NIZAMABAD: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Nizamabad, on Saturday organised a self-defence awareness programme for girl children, as part of National Girl Child Day celebrations.

Girl students of the government schools and residential schools trained in taekwondo, a Korean martial art, gave an exhibition of their skills.

Students between five years of age to 15 years took part in the programme. Addressing the gathering, DLSA chairperson K Sunitha said learning self-defence techniques will help women defend themselves in the face of any unexpected attack on them.

“The girls should know the difference between good touch and bad touch and if they have any suspicion they should immediately complain to teachers and parents,” he added.

District collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu advised students to tell their family members if they face any problem or lodge a complaint with officials.

Nizamabad Commissioner of Police (CP) Kalmeswar Shingenavar said that women should make use of self-defence techniques to prevent any atrocities being committed against them.

“These techniques should be used strictly for self-defence,” he warned.