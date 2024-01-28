Nursing a dream to wearing it on sleeves

VILLUPURAM: The sun had already dipped below an obscure horizon and the dim streetlights were flickering in the narrow lanes of Villupuram when K Vadivelu, a man in his 40s, was galloping the roads anxiously to find his child, a trans person. After a dreadful search, he finally found her at the house of a trans woman in the area. With sheer happiness of finding his lost child, Vadivelu decided to drop all his doubts about his child’s sexuality and call her ‘daughter’ forever, making it the first and last incident where V Ishwarya had to run away from her house.

Amid endless poignant tales of trans people who were abandoned or abused by their own families, these Villupuram parents are an oasis of hope. With their unwavering support, their 19-year-old daughter has turned pages of a new chapter in her life by joining BSc Nursing at a nearby institute.

“I realised a change in my gender behaviour at a very young age of 10. But when I told this to my parents, they thought it was nothing permanent and was just a phase in my life. But soon I was able to articulate my gender identity to my supportive parents, who to my surprise, were supportive. My mother V Saiamma, hails from Mumbai, a city that accepts and celebrates trans people, and this helped my parents understand my transition better,” says Ishwarya.