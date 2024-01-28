Pride for the tribes

BENGALURU: While India marches towards technological advancement and modernization, there exists a poignant contrast, a silent struggle faced by those who are unable to cope with the dynamic changes of the new world. Tribal colonies in Karnataka and Kerala are caught in a delicate balance between tradition and the adoption of modernity. But they say that every drop in the ocean counts and as Mahatma Gandhi foretold, “In a gentle way, you can shake the world.” Niharika Nair, a grade 11 student, has set out to create awareness and highlight the despair of unrecognised tribal colonies.

Pursuing her studies at Ekya Schools in Bengaluru, 17-year-old Niharika is addressing the unnoticed human rights violations with her unique approach through the project ‘Tribali.’ So far she has impacted over a thousand families, helped them in securing essential documents, organised health camps, and promoted sustainable initiatives.

Speaking to TNSE, on her several visits to the hamlets she said, “They face a lot of eviction from land. Land mafia, forest mafia and deforestation are not uncommon. The laws of the government changed their method of cultivation and lifestyle too.”

Niharika highlights that the most affected groups are the ones living deep in the forest and those in hilly areas. They need the government to provide amicable conditions to survive along with education and health care. She adds that they endure a minimum of six daily human rights violations.