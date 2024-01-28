This Uttarakhand headmistress empowers exurban minds

UTTARAKHAND : At a time when people are chasing worldly pleasures, a headmistress in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district has chosen to forgo personal comfort to not only revive a dying rural school but infuse modern teaching practice.

With unwavering dedication, hard work, and perseverance, principal Kusum Gariya revitalised the school and brought back the lively atmosphere. Furthermore, she transformed the school into a modernised, computerised pioneer institution in the remote district.

Reinstating the school’s reputation and renovating its crumbling building, while simultaneously boosting student enrollment, posed a significant challenge. However, Kusum’s determination and clear vision rendered these obstacles inconsequential, leading her to success.

Her struggles started after she lost her father at a very young age. Due to a lack of formal education, her mother, Sushila Devi, was unable to secure a job through the deceased dependent quota after her husband’s passing.

Following a challenging seven-year struggle, Sushila eventually secured a position in the police department. Meanwhile, Sushila managed the household by selling cow’s milk amidst significant financial hardship.

Kusum recounts, “I did not limit myself only to the household, to the kitchen and raising children. I secured a job as a teacher in the extremely remote village of Koonipartha in Chamoli district 1999.” After serving there for a year, Kusum was transferred to three other remote locales in the district over the next 15 years before she was appointed the Principal at the Government Primary School Veena.

“By tirelessly working day and night, I revived the school from the brink of closure with increased student enrollment. I succeeded in establishing the school as an exemplary institution through constant innovation,” Kusum says.