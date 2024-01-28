Thread by thread: Stitching patriotism with Hyderabad’s largest tricolour

HYDERABAD: A photograph of the iconic Gautama Buddha statue with the Indian national flag in the backdrop is on the bucket list of every shutterbug visiting Hyderabad — be it for the first or the millionth time. For residents passing by the road regularly, the tricolour is a daily reminder of one’s patriotism and sense of responsibility towards the country.
Situated by the serene Hussainsagar in Sanjeeviah Park, the tall flagpole stands at 88 metres. At the top unfolds one of the biggest Indian flags, measuring an impressive 22x33 metres. However, what started as a simple hobby for its maker, Sanjeev Rao, has become a strong commitment to contribute to our shared sense of patriotism.
With skill and determination, Sanjeev brings our national identity to life by carefully stitching flags and each needle and thread that he uses becomes a symbol of unity, woven with care and love.
However, it wasn’t all easy sailing for him. The turning point for Sanjeev was when he learned about the opportunity to make the tricolour for Sanjeeviah Park. In 2016, he read a newspaper article about the then Telangana chief minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, wanting to hoist the largest Indian national flag on June 2 to mark the second anniversary of the state formation.
Despite lacking professional flag-making experience, Sanjeev felt compelled to lead the project. On that day in Hyderabad, he rushed to meet the principal secretary and shared his vision. Impressed, the principal secretary commissioned the stitching of the flag the next day and handed him a hefty advance of Rs 21 lakh. Several bureaucrats such as Adhar Sinha, Sunil Sharma, Arvind Kumar and others supported the initiative later.
“I single-handedly stitched a 72x108 feet flag weighing 80 kg in just 13 days,” Sanjeev tells TNIE.
Gradual rise
While extremely grateful for the opportunity, Sanjeev credits this achievement to his time in the early 1990s in his native Khammam district, where he nurtured his passion for collecting flags from different countries, which gave way for him to immerse himself in the art of stitching.
“Starting this remarkable journey as a simple hobbyist, my dream was to create the largest Indian tricolour. Despite initial scepticism and limited support, my determination grew. Undeterred by the lack of initial help, I set out to make my dream come true, collecting flags from various countries, each one adding to the tapestry of my ambition,” says Sanjeev.
Besides being a flag maker, Sanjeev is also a devoted vexillologist, immersed in the study of flags. Influenced by Michel Lupant, a renowned Belgian vexillologist and president of the International Federation of Vexillological Association, he was inspired to share his love for flags. In 1995, he, with the help of other citizens, established the Indian Vexillological Association.
A dedicated couple
Like most people following their dream, Sanjeev believes the enterprise, Flags and Poles, wouldn’t have existed but for his wife Padmavathi. Apart from supporting him and raising their children, she is touted as the first woman entrepreneur in India to be involved in flag-making.
Their journey began when Sanjeev started designing flags at the age of 27. As his network grew, Sanjeev began collaborating with the government to install flags. After his first major opportunity breakthrough in 2016, the couple hasn’t had to look back since. Together, they maintain the 15 tallest national flags across 18 states in India, according to Sanjeev.
“What started as a modest endeavour evolved into Flags and Poles, it now holds the distinction of being the exclusive manufacturers of flags in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh,” he adds.
Meanwhile, Padmavathi, a consummate professional, says that despite the seemingly easy nature of the job, the demands of flag maintenance are continuous and rigorous. “Whether it’s a swift replacement due to wear and tear or the daunting task of lowering and hoisting a new flag, the process demands attention to detail. Even a minor tear should be promptly addressed with immediate stitching or replacement. To ensure perpetual vigilance, there is a dedicated person stationed 24/7 at each flag location, who monitors its condition and responds to any required act,” she adds.
To boost women’s employment, they only hire women workers in the manufacturing unit situated in Khammam. However, what began as a two-person operation is now an extensive business. “Now, even my sons and daughters-in-law have quit their jobs and joined the family business since it’s a widespread operation,” Padmavathi says.
International Hobby Gallery
Over the years, the couple amassed a collection of flags, currency, coins and stamps from 200 countries. They want to build the International Hobby Gallery and are urging the government to allocate land for its establishment.
They see the gallery as a key contributor to tourism, providing valuable knowledge for the public and students. Through its diverse exhibits, the gallery will take visitors on a journey through Indian and world history, geography, culture and more, says Sanjeev.
The couple believes that the gallery will not only serve as a repository of fascinating artefacts but also as an educational resource, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of global diversity.