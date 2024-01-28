Thread by thread: Stitching patriotism with Hyderabad’s largest tricolour

HYDERABAD: A photograph of the iconic Gautama Buddha statue with the Indian national flag in the backdrop is on the bucket list of every shutterbug visiting Hyderabad — be it for the first or the millionth time. For residents passing by the road regularly, the tricolour is a daily reminder of one’s patriotism and sense of responsibility towards the country.

Situated by the serene Hussainsagar in Sanjeeviah Park, the tall flagpole stands at 88 metres. At the top unfolds one of the biggest Indian flags, measuring an impressive 22x33 metres. However, what started as a simple hobby for its maker, Sanjeev Rao, has become a strong commitment to contribute to our shared sense of patriotism.

With skill and determination, Sanjeev brings our national identity to life by carefully stitching flags and each needle and thread that he uses becomes a symbol of unity, woven with care and love.

However, it wasn’t all easy sailing for him. The turning point for Sanjeev was when he learned about the opportunity to make the tricolour for Sanjeeviah Park. In 2016, he read a newspaper article about the then Telangana chief minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, wanting to hoist the largest Indian national flag on June 2 to mark the second anniversary of the state formation.

Despite lacking professional flag-making experience, Sanjeev felt compelled to lead the project. On that day in Hyderabad, he rushed to meet the principal secretary and shared his vision. Impressed, the principal secretary commissioned the stitching of the flag the next day and handed him a hefty advance of Rs 21 lakh. Several bureaucrats such as Adhar Sinha, Sunil Sharma, Arvind Kumar and others supported the initiative later.

“I single-handedly stitched a 72x108 feet flag weighing 80 kg in just 13 days,” Sanjeev tells TNIE.