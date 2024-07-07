Overcoming every hurdle,Visakhapatnam athlete realises her Olympic dream

VISAKHAPATNAM: For this athlete, hurdles have not only been a part of her sport but also a metaphor for the challenges she’s faced in life. Jyothi Yarraji, a 24-year-old athlete from Visakhapatnam, is one step away in life from achieving her dreams. On her journey to the 2024 Summer Olympics in France, Yarraji is set to become the first Indian woman to qualify for the 100-metre hurdles at the Paris Olympics this year. Despite narrowly missing the automatic qualification time by just one hundredth of a second in a Finland event, she secured her spot through her world ranking.

During the event, she tore her quadriceps muscle, putting her Olympic dream in jeopardy. But it was her sheer resilience and determination that propelled her to accomplish her dream. “For any athlete, competing in the Olympics is a dream, and I feel happy and blessed to be a part of it this year. I am looking forward to giving my very best,” she said in a conversation with TNIE.

Jyothi’s journey in athletics began after she finished Class X at Port High School. Born into a humble background, her father, Suryanarayana, works as a private security guard, while her mother, Kumari, is a domestic helper-financial constraints posed significant hurdles. “Coming from a marginalised background, it was indeed very tough for me to pursue a career in athletics. We still face financial challenges and live in a rented house,” she revealed candidly.