Assam’s doctor neta: From healer to legislator

ASSAM: N Assam, the gamosa, a handwoven towel-scarf, is a cultural symbol of immense pride. For Numal Momin, the Deputy Speaker of the Assam Assembly, it is also a lifesaver, paired with the medicines he carries during his travels. This unique blend of tradition and practicality underscores his dual role as a politician and a doctor.

On a recent visit to his home constituency, Bokajan, in the Karbi Anglong district bordering Nagaland, Momin’s convoy came to an abrupt halt. A highway mishap had left a couple lying unconscious after a collision between their two-wheeler and a car. The scene was grim, with bystanders fearing the worst.

“It was around 4.30 pm and the people thought the couple, especially the woman, was dead. I could feel her pulse, but she was in critical condition with an arm and a leg broken. I plucked some strips of bamboo from a roadside fence, tied them around her broken arm and leg with the gamosas in my car to serve as makeshift splints, put her in my car and took her to the nearest hospital. She and her husband recovered in time to lead normal lives,” Momin recalls.

Since 2016, Momin has been a two-time BJP legislator. However, to the people of his constituency, he is more than a politician; he is a reliable doctor on call. His constituency, one of the less developed areas, benefits immensely from his medical expertise whenever he visits Bokajan town or his native village, Dillawjan, about 290 km east of Guwahati.