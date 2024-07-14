Bengaluru community transforms waste into manure, saves Rs 15,000 monthly

BENGALURU: In a remarkable initiative aimed at sustainable living, residents of Mantri Paradise on Bannerghatta Main Road, near Arekere Gate signal, have turned their everyday waste into 1.5-2kg of organic manure, resulting in almost 60kg of manure every month. Led by Shanold Lobo and Raj Kumar of the Mantri Paradise community, the project has transformed waste management through creative composting, helping them save around Rs 15,000 solely on manure purchase.

Commencing on April 1, the first phase of the project quickly gained momentum with daily composting activities involving diligent housekeeping staff. The above-mentioned dedicated individuals worked tirelessly for nearly two hours every day, collecting and processing biodegradable waste such as used tea leaves, fruit peels and vegetable waste. The first phase, which lasted 45 days, had been successful in producing 64kgs of compost. After five days of sun drying, the compost was ready to use.

This initiative has significantly reduced the building’s daily waste output from 280kg to 200kg, with 60 to 70kg now reserved specifically for composting. Residents from Mantri Paradise came forward to segregate uncooked fruits and vegetable waste and contribute to composting, thereby reducing wet waste that is being sent out. They were able to compost 70% of the total green garbage.