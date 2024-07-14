Bengaluru community transforms waste into manure, saves Rs 15,000 monthly

BENGALURU: In a remarkable initiative aimed at sustainable living, residents of Mantri Paradise on Bannerghatta Main Road, near Arekere Gate signal, have turned their everyday waste into 1.5-2kg of organic manure, resulting in almost 60kg of manure every month. Led by Shanold Lobo and Raj Kumar of the Mantri Paradise community, the project has transformed waste management through creative composting, helping them save around Rs 15,000 solely on manure purchase.
Commencing on April 1, the first phase of the project quickly gained momentum with daily composting activities involving diligent housekeeping staff. The above-mentioned dedicated individuals worked tirelessly for nearly two hours every day, collecting and processing biodegradable waste such as used tea leaves, fruit peels and vegetable waste. The first phase, which lasted 45 days, had been successful in producing 64kgs of compost. After five days of sun drying, the compost was ready to use.
This initiative has significantly reduced the building’s daily waste output from 280kg to 200kg, with 60 to 70kg now reserved specifically for composting. Residents from Mantri Paradise came forward to segregate uncooked fruits and vegetable waste and contribute to composting, thereby reducing wet waste that is being sent out. They were able to compost 70% of the total green garbage.
Kaushika Saravanan and Munna Saha of Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA), in collaboration with Motherson, guided this routine in the community’s daily life. With the support of the Mantri Paradise Apartments Owners’ Association members Priti Chauhan and Kamala Krishnan, their efforts yielded impressive results. The recent harvest yielded 64kg of nutrient-rich manure.
The installation of twelve Aerobins proved pivotal in not only reducing waste but also enhancing the local environment. The byproduct produced by the Aerobins, ‘leachate water’, utilised in a 1:20 ratio for plant irrigation proves the project’s eco-friendly force. Additionally, this initiative has eliminated unpleasant odours and insect manifestations, ensuring a clean and hygienic environment for residents.
Kamala Krishnan said it was like running a small-scale industry. It has helped give back to the society and environment at large, with help of the staff.
Ranka Colony and MJR Residency in Whitefield also visited their premises and were inspired to compost. This project gained IPCA’s acknowledgement and their positive feedback was a testament to the community’s efforts.
Community member Priti Chauhan said, “Kamala and I always wanted to do something for the environment. For a decade and a half, residents have been segregating dry waste and wet waste. However, we did not know how to start this project, that’s when IPCA helped us.”
IPCA, in collaboration with Motherson, provided Mantri Paradise with a total of 12 Aerobins and gloves free of cost and said they will be supplying cocopeat for the next eight months. Reflecting on the success of the project, Kamala also added, “The project has rapidly become successful. Initially, I was not confident but the progress of the project has assured me greatly, especially with the compost production of almost 60kg every month.”
Vijay, president of the Mantri Paradise Apartments Owners Association, proudly said, “Green garbage composting is one of the most powerful and pioneering projects we’ve done this year. Everyone was looking forward to it and the timing of IPCA in collaboration with Motherson approaching us was just perfect.”
With a keen eye for detail, Mantri Paradise has arranged dustbins of different colours -- green bins for reuse garbage, a bin for composting garden leaves, and a blue dustbin for green garbage that goes into composting which was also provided by IPCA for free. The first harvest of Phase 2 which began on June 1 is 64kg of ready manure.
Priti also briefed that the dry compost manure will be sold outside at a cost of Rs 30 per kg. She added, “Selling dry compost manure will increase revenue and also help in making it a self-sustainable project.”