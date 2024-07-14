Exploring Telangana wedding culture in Ramesh Cheppala’s Laggam

KARIMNAGAR: While marriages form an integral part of the foundation of Indian society and give it structure, weddings are often mired with a myriad of complexities. The family dynamics at play, the pomp and show and the burden to uphold societal values and expectations, among many other things, set the stage for a mega spectacle. This, and a little more, is what director and writer Ramesh Cheppala intends to show through his latest venture Laggam.

While the movie is set in the quaint expanse of Kamareddy, Ramesh hopes Laggam, set to release in August, resonates with the audience. The songs for the Rajendra Prasad-starrer were released on June 21. Speaking to TNIE, he says, “A wedding in the offing often consumes the mind of all the family members involved. Through this family entertainer, I aim to showcase the rich Telangana wedding culture and traditions.”

The customs of the hinterland and the people’s special connection to the institution of marriage often get lost in the fanfare surrounding a movie and its stars. Ramesh hopes to correct this and bring the local flavour into his art. “While weddings are, more or less, similar throughout the country, special customs and practices — like how a groom is welcomed in weddings in Telangana — are different and I hope to celebrate our differences in the film,” the writer-directors shares.

Adding to the movie’s emphasis on local traditions, Ramesh says that though weddings are becoming an object to be “get done with as fast as possible”, there has been a focus on traditions and rituals in Telangana weddings. “Instead of a function hall, a wedding used to be held outside the bride’s house. People of the family along with neighbours and relatives would erect tents and share the load of arrangements. The family head usually had a critical role to play too,” he adds.