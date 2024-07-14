Helping them snake their way to safety

NILGIRIS: A 14-year-old boy was taking part in NSS activities when he saw a snake taking shelter behind the bushes of his school garden. Unlike many others who might have tried to harm the snake, N Sadiq Ali’s selfless act was to relocate it to a safe distance away from harm. His act of bravery got an ovation from his teachers and friends.

For many, Ali is a snake rescuer, while for some, he is an animal activist who was handling snakes at NH Road in the city where Irula community people used to visit for selling snake skin in 1971 (sale of snake is an offence after the central government introduced the Wildlife Protection Act in 1972). From an early age, his tender hands knew how to handle snakes with care and precision, showcasing his unique connection with nature.

“When my neighbours were frightened of snakes, Irular men gave snakes to me and I used to hold them with my bare hands without hurting the reptiles,” says Sadiq Ali, who considers tribal people as his gurus. The oldest snake rescuer of Tamil Nadu, Ali claims the tribal community taught him the technique to handle the reptiles and it is only because of their teachings that he can impart the same knowledge to the forest department

“I wanted to serve the nation by working in the Air Force. However, my father wanted me to take care of his business and asked me to study leather technology which was a three-year course in Chennai. I was not interested in continuing the job. I finally got close to what I liked doing when I got marriedto a woman from Nilgiris,” Sadiq Ali recalls. The 59-year-old snake rescuer was a member of the Nilgiris Wildlife and Environment Association (NWEA). Currently, he helps his father-in-law, who runs a hotel in the town. Sadiq Ali has also assisted the forest department in rescuing sloth bears, leopards, and wild elephants.