K-Circle celebrates 50 years of quizzing, community in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: On the top floor of Columbus Hospital in Begumpet, the members of K-Circle (short for Knowledge Circle) gather every Saturday to celebrate half a century of trivia triumphs, lifelong friendships and the thrill of friendly competition, proving that the quest for knowledge never goes out of style. With a team of dedicated quizzers ‘bouncing’ or ‘pouncing’ for the right answers, the questions range from identifying a prominent Syrian politician to piecing together the connection between an 1814 oil painting ‘Grande Odalisque’ and the feminist activist group Guerrilla Girls to tracing the genesis of Bollywood tropes.

As the quizmaster skips across the room checking the answers, K-Circle, one of India’s oldest registered quiz clubs, continues to be the gateway into the world of fun trivia, peculiar facts and bizarre stories for generations of Hyderabadis.

However, founder K Srivatsa Iyengar, who was 23 at the time, tells TNIE that the club began with just eight members in 1972 at the YMCA in Secunderabad. Now 75, Srivatsa, with a laugh, shares, “There were dark periods where there were only three members, including me.”

It was when Srivatsa, a retired bank employee, was pursuing his MSc in Physics at Nizam’s College that he started the club to help students prepare for competitive exams. “You can get books and learn whatever you want but an extremely fast way you can learn is through a quiz,” he says.

According to the 75-year-old, most of the club’s former members went on to do well in their respective careers in different parts of the world. He points out that the demographic of the club has changed from only students to a mixed bag of individuals. “All of them are serious quiz participants. I never dreamt of coming up with such a thing,” he says with a smile.