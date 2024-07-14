Mangaluru's eco-brick benches turn trash into treasure

MANGALURU: Plastic. Microplastics. Recycling. Sustainability. These are words one hears quite often, but the Canara Organization for Development and Peace (CODP) has taken them a step further. Thirty-plus benches installed all over the city of Mangaluru have an innovative backstory to them, or rather, an innovative base.

Since 1998, and more properly since 2019, benches at Fajir Church, Morgan’s Gate Park, Kadri Park and now Father Muller’s, have plastic bottles as their base. These bottles are carefully put together through a process that CODP director Fr Vincent D’Souza describes as “filling 1-litre and 2-litre bottles with other plastic trash with a stick. It has to be absolutely full to be used.”

How does one get so much plastic together? It has been painstakingly brought together from various sources: local bakeries, collected by 400 Seva Sanghs and lastly, from functions at CODP’s own banquet hall. Such tightly packed stone-like bottles are called “eco-bricks”, sparking curiosity and leaving one wondering where they began and how they made their way to Mangaluru.

Fr.Vincent explains, “A German student, Ida Nitsche, came here with two of her friends. She taught us how to make these eco-bricks.”