Odisha's Chilika lagoon to get emission-free boats soon

BHUBANESWAR: Chilika lagoon, Asia’s largest brackish water lake, will soon get emission-free solar and electric-powered boats as a clean mobility solution to the motorised diesel boats.

The state government has decided to use these zero-emission boats in the lagoon in view of the mounting concerns over the harmful emissions from traditional diesel-powered boats, which contribute to air, water and noise pollution, negatively affecting the overall health of the unique wetland ecosystem.

Apart from being home to a large number of aquatic and wetland species including the elusive and endangered Irrawaddy dolphin and fishing cat, Chilika hosts millions of winged guests every winter. However, use of fossil fuel-run boats to ferry visitors around the lake for sightseeing and fishing activities have emerged as a major concern for the health of its ecosystem over the years.

With hundreds of motorised boats being used for tourism and fishing purposes, the Orissa High Court had also asked the state government earlier to explore the possibility of the use of solar-operated or battery-operated boats in place of diesel engine-run boats to check both noise and pollution in the lake. Accordingly, the Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) has floated tenders for launching of the project on a pilot mode this year.

Tenders have been floated for introduction of new solar and electric-powered boats as well as retrofitting of existing boats for their solarisation in phases. The bid includes comprehensive maintenance of these boats for two years at different places of the lake. Initially, the agency has planned to introduce five emission-free solar and electric-powered tourist boats, each having a sitting capacity of 20. Around Rs 3 crore will be spent for this purpose.