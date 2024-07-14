Vijayawada's soft tennis star Anusha aims for gold at World Championship

VIJAYAWADA: Nelakuditi Anusha, a 21-year-old soft tennis rising star from Vijayawada, has been making waves with her achievements in eight international tournaments.

Known for her formidable presence on the international stage, Anusha recently brought home three bronze medals from the 17th Poland Cup International Soft Tennis Tournament held in Grodzisk Mazowiecki, from July 5 to 8. She secured medals in Singles, Doubles with Poland’s Bialas M., and Mixed Doubles with fellow Indian Aniket Patel.

Her Poland Cup expedition adds to her international medals tally. She has consistently demonstrated her prowess and dedication to the sport since she began practising soft tennis in 2018.

Anusha’s professional international journey began at the 1st Asian Juniors Soft Tennis Championships in the Philippines from August 26 to 31, 2019. She then competed in the 15th Poland Cup International Soft Tennis Championship in Poland from August 5 to 7, 2022.

After gaining substantial exposure to the sport on the international stage, Anusha started winning medals at the ISTF World Tour International Soft Tennis Championship 2022 in Pattaya, Thailand, from August 21 to 29, where she won three bronze medals in the U-21 Doubles, Mixed Doubles, and Women Team Event categories.

In November 2022, she continued her winning streak at the Impact Sports World Tour International Soft Tennis Championship in Bangkok, Thailand, from November 25 to December 3. She secured two bronze medals in the U-21 Doubles and U-21 Singles categories.