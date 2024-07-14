Village in Kanniyakumari on a mission to spread vision

KANNIYAKUMARI: For its first-time visitors, the village of Madathattuvilai in Kanniyakumari district, nestled quietly along the road from Nagercoil to Thiruvananthapuram, is like any other modest hamlet of Tamil Nadu, surrounded by lush landscape and occupied by humble homes. But each unassuming house in the village hides a peculiar story of how a community came together to turn one’s loss into another one’s hope, through organ donation, particularly eye donation.

For the villagers, the act of eye donation is not just a practice but a pre-funeral ritual. In fact, it has turned into a deeply ingrained tradition that binds the hearts of people. At least one person from a majority of the households in Madathattuvilai has donated their eyes. Since 2007, a total of 367 pairs of eyes from deceased residents of this village have been donated, providing sight to those in need.

While talking about Madathattuvilai and its people’s noble service, it’s impossible not to mention St Sebastian Church, located in the heart of the village. Other than being a religious institution, the church and its youth club are the important social centres of the locality.

The seeds of the eye donation practice were first sown by the St Sebastian Youth Club. Fathers Domnic MK Dhas and DM Sujin Kumar, priests of the church, nurtured the idea and almost turned it into a movement in the early 2000s. Their efforts laid the groundwork for the Holy Family Federation (Thiru Kudumba Thiru Iyakkam), an organisation founded in 2009 to keep the ‘vision’ alive.

M Thomas (60), the joint secretary of the federation, speaks about the journey with a heart full of pride, “What started as a humble initiative has now reached far beyond our village. Not everyone was receptive to the idea at first. All thanks to T Maria Sebastian, the first person in our village to donate eyes. This was in 2007. This inspired many others to follow. ”

Every day, vehicles bearing eye donation awareness slogans traverse the village streets. In the past fortnight alone, the eyes of three departed souls were donated, adds Thomas. He noted that the harvested eyes are donated to Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital in Tirunelveli from where they reach those in need.