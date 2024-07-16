Akkara Foundation: A journey from home to support children with disabilities

KASARGOD: It was their own experience with a child with cerebral palsy that inspired the Akkara family members in Kasaragod to create a centre that supports children with disabilities.
Witnessing the treatment struggles firsthand, the Akkaras decided to create a haven for such children, leading to the birth of the Akkara Foundation. The centre emphasises early detection of disabilities in children, allowing timely intervention and support.
Akkara Foundation’s journey began by providing palliative care at home for those in need. While visiting patients, their teams encountered numerous neglected and untreated children with disabilities.
Recognising this critical gap, the Akkara family launched their Centre for Child Development in 2019 to specifically address the needs of children with special needs. They aimed to diagnose the conditions at an early age and provide treatment.
“My cousin’s daughter’s diagnosis of cerebral palsy opened my eyes to a world I didn’t know existed. I was unfamiliar with the condition initially. During family gatherings, I noticed my cousin’s absence, which prompted me to visit their home. Witnessing my niece bedridden brought the gravity of the situation home,” said Akkara Foundation founder and chairman Akkara Mohammed Abdul Aziz.
“My niece’s condition deeply impacted my cousin’s well-being as well. Determined to learn more and make a difference, I embarked on a journey of education about cerebral palsy. This newfound knowledge fuelled my passion to create a centre specifically designed to support children with disabilities,” he added.
Recognising the financial burden on underprivileged families, the centre provided completely free treatment for those who come from poor financial backgrounds. The Akkara Foundation’s Centre for Child Development has earned a reputation for excellence, attracting families from across India seeking treatment for their children.
Vinduja V Kumar, public relations officer of Akkara Foundation said, “As many as 38 full-time therapists attend to around 150 cases a day at the centre.”
She also mentioned that there are different sections to provide treatment for children based on their condition such as occupational therapy, physiotherapy, speech therapy, department of special education, and a social skills training department.
“We started with six cases. A total of 1,387 cases have been registered cases at the centre so far,” she added.
The Akkara Foundation offers a unique integrated Montessori preschool programme, specifically designed for children with disabilities. Currently, 15 children benefit from this programme. To further support these families, the centre is planning to launch a daycare system, providing much-needed assistance to parents.
Mohammed Abdul Aziz further said “The challenge I faced while setting up the centre was a shortage of staff, especially in occupational and speech therapy. We had to bring experienced people from neighbouring states.”