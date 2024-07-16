Akkara Foundation: A journey from home to support children with disabilities

KASARGOD: It was their own experience with a child with cerebral palsy that inspired the Akkara family members in Kasaragod to create a centre that supports children with disabilities.

Witnessing the treatment struggles firsthand, the Akkaras decided to create a haven for such children, leading to the birth of the Akkara Foundation. The centre emphasises early detection of disabilities in children, allowing timely intervention and support.

Akkara Foundation’s journey began by providing palliative care at home for those in need. While visiting patients, their teams encountered numerous neglected and untreated children with disabilities.

Recognising this critical gap, the Akkara family launched their Centre for Child Development in 2019 to specifically address the needs of children with special needs. They aimed to diagnose the conditions at an early age and provide treatment.