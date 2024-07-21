Bold & bountiful in Bundelkhand

UTTAR PRADESH : Known as the ‘water hero’ of the region, a moniker Rambabu Tiwari has earned through his exploits, a saga of determination spanning over 13 long years. Having grown up with folk verses narrating the plight of women walking miles to fetch water in the parched landscape of Bundelkhand, Tiwari embarked on a mission to tackle the water woes of the region when he was only in Class 12.

“Each drop was gold,” he recalls from his childhood when he would get a dressing down for breaking a water pot accidentally.

UP’s Bundelkhand region remains under the grip of perennial drought and relentless heatwaves with temperatures touching 45 degree Celsius causing water bodies to run dry. The situation has worsened in the last 30 years when the region witnessed drought every five years.

Rambabu Tiwari, now a 30-year-old PhD scholar, set out on a mission to resolve the persistent water woes by taking taking the initiative to fill a pond in his native village Adhavan. Despite resistance from family and friends, Tiwari succeeded in mobilising fellow villagers in his endeavour to desilt and revive the water bodies to ensure availability of water during the harsh summers.