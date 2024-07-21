Chennai-based NGO reunites mentally-ill man with his family after 15 months

GUNTUR: It was a joyous and emotional moment for the Sheikh family in Karampudi village of Palnadu district, as Sheikh Vali, a 43-year-old mentally-ill patient who had been missing for the past 15 months, was reunited with them on Friday.
A distressed, half-naked man was seen wandering on the streets of Ayapakkam in Tamil Nadu. His clothes were torn, his face was covered with dirt and he had no idea what his name was or where he came from. Jacob and his team from Udavum Karangal (Helping Hands), a non-profit organisation in Tamil Nadu, found Vali in this condition after receiving a phone call from a good samaritan in Ayapakkam. They took him to their Dignity Home for mentally-ill male patients in Thiruverkadu, Chennai and provided him warm meals and clean clothes.
The volunteers at the NGO provided occupational therapy, individual and group counselling to Vali. He was offered nutritious food and was kept under the constant care of psychologists and social workers.
After one month of rehabilitation and psychiatric help, Sheikh Vali was able to identify himself. He informed the volunteers about his native place and his family members, who were then contacted. Recalling the day he received a phone call regarding Sheikh Vali, his brother-in-law Soudaguru Jani Bhasha said, “I was beyond shocked. We never thought he would be in Chennai. How he reached there is still a wonder for us.”
Vali has been mentally-ill since childhood. He lost his wife during childbirth. This aggravated his mental health condition. He was living with his sister’s family and left without a word one day. His family members were shocked and searched for him everywhere. They even filed a police complaint, but in no vain.
“We were sure that he was alive, but were worried about his health and well-being. When I got the call from the Udavum Karangal team about Vali, we were elated. I went to Chennai, met him and brought him back to our village,” Bhasha added.
He also thanked Udavum Karangal founder S Vidyaakar for taking good care of Vali and reuniting him with their family. Udavum Karangal has helped over 5,500 destitute people who are mentally-ill and rehabilitated them.