Chennai-based NGO reunites mentally-ill man with his family after 15 months

GUNTUR: It was a joyous and emotional moment for the Sheikh family in Karampudi village of Palnadu district, as Sheikh Vali, a 43-year-old mentally-ill patient who had been missing for the past 15 months, was reunited with them on Friday.

A distressed, half-naked man was seen wandering on the streets of Ayapakkam in Tamil Nadu. His clothes were torn, his face was covered with dirt and he had no idea what his name was or where he came from. Jacob and his team from Udavum Karangal (Helping Hands), a non-profit organisation in Tamil Nadu, found Vali in this condition after receiving a phone call from a good samaritan in Ayapakkam. They took him to their Dignity Home for mentally-ill male patients in Thiruverkadu, Chennai and provided him warm meals and clean clothes.

The volunteers at the NGO provided occupational therapy, individual and group counselling to Vali. He was offered nutritious food and was kept under the constant care of psychologists and social workers.