ORMAS adds brand value to Maniabandha weaves in Odisha

CUTTACK: Since time immemorial, handloom fabrics have been an integral part of Odisha’s cultural identity that speak of the state’s history, culture and rich traditions. Behind these exquisite fabrics stand their storytellers - the weavers, who bring out the true essence of their heritage.
One such class of weavers, known for their expertise in weaving Odisha Ikat handlooms resides in Maniabandha village of Badamba block in Cuttack. Known as Maniabandha, the weave involves a complex dyeing process and is famous for its intricate pattern and vibrant colours.
In a bid to improve the livelihood of these Maniabandha weavers, Odisha Rural Development & Marketing Society (ORMAS) has formed a producer enterprise named ‘Maniabandha Hastatanta Producer Enterprise’, a state-run scheme of which 250 women weavers are a part.
Under this producer enterprise, ORMAS has also established a raw material bank for the members to minimise their cost of production and eliminate the monopoly of middlemen in marketing of the products.
Besides, it will also help the weavers in capacity building and provide training support on design and product development with the objective of transforming them into micro-entrepreneurs.
The Maniabandha Hastatanta Producer Enterprise has also become the first community-based enterprise in Odisha to receive the ‘Handloom Certification Mark’ from the Handlooms and Textiles department which will not only guarantee authenticity and genuineness of the products but will also increase their brand value and help rural producers present their products on national and international platforms.
“As part of the certification, 4,000 handloom stickers will be provided to the weavers of the enterprise to be pasted on packages of their products before they are launched in the market. This will help the weavers garner recognition in the global market,” said joint CEO, ORMAS, Bipin Rout.
ORMAS has developed a compact and attractive packaging with a peep-in-transparent window to know about the saree at a glance and QR code on it, to explore the process involved in production, the origin and the tale behind the initiative. The products will be sold under the brand name ‘MAA’, he added.
Forward linkage with buyers like Odi-tribe, Utkalamrita, Zubi’s Designer has also been established, Rout said.