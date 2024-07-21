ORMAS adds brand value to Maniabandha weaves in Odisha

CUTTACK: Since time immemorial, handloom fabrics have been an integral part of Odisha’s cultural identity that speak of the state’s history, culture and rich traditions. Behind these exquisite fabrics stand their storytellers - the weavers, who bring out the true essence of their heritage.

One such class of weavers, known for their expertise in weaving Odisha Ikat handlooms resides in Maniabandha village of Badamba block in Cuttack. Known as Maniabandha, the weave involves a complex dyeing process and is famous for its intricate pattern and vibrant colours.

In a bid to improve the livelihood of these Maniabandha weavers, Odisha Rural Development & Marketing Society (ORMAS) has formed a producer enterprise named ‘Maniabandha Hastatanta Producer Enterprise’, a state-run scheme of which 250 women weavers are a part.

Under this producer enterprise, ORMAS has also established a raw material bank for the members to minimise their cost of production and eliminate the monopoly of middlemen in marketing of the products.

Besides, it will also help the weavers in capacity building and provide training support on design and product development with the objective of transforming them into micro-entrepreneurs.