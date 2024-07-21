Vadluri Durgaiaha aka auto Durgaiah making roads safer, One pothole at a time

KARIMNAGAR: While the superheroes we are familiar with are often caped crusaders against injustice, an auto driver in Choppadandi has been an unsung hero, filling the gaping wounds in the roads, one pothole at a time, turning his earnings into a patchwork of hope and smoother rides for all.

With the monsoon at its peak across the state, the roads are at their worst. Recognising the problem, Vadluri Durgaiah aka Auto Durgaiah uses his hard-earned money to tackle a problem that plagues his city: potholes. “I never thought about spending my earnings on sustaining an extravagant lifestyle. For the betterment of society, it is important that road accidents are avoided by filling potholes,” Durgaiah tells TNIE.

He earns his livelihood by shuttling a trolley auto and transporting goods in Choppadandi town and the surrounding villages. At about 70 years old, Durgaiah has been performing this work without any external help or organisational support. His contributions extend beyond road repairs. He assists in the cremation of the underprivileged by transporting firewood and other materials from the markets to the cremation ground free of cost, other auto drivers say.

Durgaiah also addresses the often-overlooked issue of removing dead animals from the roads to prevent the foul stench from affecting the locals. He reaches such locations and moves the carcasses in his auto, maintaining the hygiene and cleanliness of the area. Through these acts, he has become a role model for many in the town.

“Until my last breath and as long as I earn money by transporting goods with my auto, I will continue my social service which I have been doing for the last 16 years,” says Durgaiah.