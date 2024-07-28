Flagbearer of faith

BIHAR: For 46-year-old Manju Mishra, life was once a relentless struggle. Today, she stands as a beacon of success among the women entrepreneurs of Bihar, having navigated her way through hardships with unwavering determination and perseverance. Manju’s story is one of grit and transformation, unfolding amid the religious hubbub of Gaya in Bihar, where she embarked on a journey that would redefine her life.
Manju Mishra, a widow, started her business by supplying ‘chunri’ and ‘jhanda’, essential items for Hindu worship, to various parts of Bihar and neighboring Jharkhand. Her venture began with a modest investment of Rs 6,000. Despite the limited capital, her dedication and strategic efforts have propelled her annual turnover to an impressive
Rs 25 lakh. This remarkable growth is a testament to her relentless pursuit of a dream that took shape following the untimely demise of her husband, Bhagwan Mishra, in 2006.
Manju’s life was fraught with challenges, yet she never succumbed to despair. As a mother of three children – two sons and a daughter – she faced the daunting task of providing for her family after the death of her husband, who was the sole breadwinner, selling ‘Peda’ (a type of sweet) in the town. To make ends meet, Manju rented a small room in the Sitakund locality of Gaya town. There, she began stitching ‘chunri’ and ‘jhanda’, items in high demand around the holy city. Her shop, ‘Radha-Krishna Chunri’, soon became a well-known establishment in the area.
Balancing her burgeoning business and family responsibilities was no easy feat. However, as her business grew, Manju ingeniously engaged women from her neighbourhood to help with stitching during the peak festival seasons.
This collaboration not only lightened her workload but also created employment opportunities for women from lower economic backgrounds. Today, Manju’s business employs ten women who work from their homes, earning between Rs 300-400 per day based on their output.
Despite lacking formal business education, Manju’s acumen and adaptability have driven her to success. She frequently travels to major cities in Bihar and Jharkhand to meet clients and secure orders, showcasing her entrepreneurial spirit.
Her future plans include expanding her business to other states and even Nepal, capitalizing on the ever-increasing demand for ‘chunri’ and ‘jhanda’. Festivals like Durga Puja, ‘Shravani Mela’, and ‘Mahaviri Jhanda’ ensure a steady demand for her products, affirming her optimism and satisfaction with her progress.
Looking ahead, Manju aims to diversify her offerings by supplying ‘Bol Bom bags’ for ‘kanwars’ who carry holy water to Hindu temples like Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar, Jharkhand. Her vision reflects not only her business foresight but also her commitment to catering to the spiritual needs of the community.
Manju’s personal life, too, is equally inspiring. Her eldest son, Rohit Kumar Mishra, 30, serves as a priest at a local temple and lives with his family in Gurka Pahad, Gaya. Her daughter, Sandhya Mishra, 24, had to halt her higher education due to financial constraints but continues to support her mother. Her youngest son, Hritik Mishra, 18, is currently pursuing undergraduate studies. Despite financial and emotional challenges, Manju has kept her family together, their head held high.
Reflecting on her journey, Manju becomes emotional but expresses profound gratitude towards MAG Dharma Sansad, an organization that provided her with crucial financial support. Girindra Mohan Mishra, the president of MAG Dharma Sansad, explains that the organization offers interest-free loans to the needy after thorough verification of their credentials. In some cases, even the principal amount is waived, depending on the beneficiary’s economic condition. This initiative, originating from Aurangabad in Bihar, aims to uplift the underprivileged.
Manju Mishra’s story is one of hope. Her journey from a struggling widow to a successful entrepreneur is a powerful reminder of what can be achieved with determination. Today, she is a role model for many women who seek to overcome their circumstances and build a better future.