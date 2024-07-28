Flagbearer of faith

BIHAR: For 46-year-old Manju Mishra, life was once a relentless struggle. Today, she stands as a beacon of success among the women entrepreneurs of Bihar, having navigated her way through hardships with unwavering determination and perseverance. Manju’s story is one of grit and transformation, unfolding amid the religious hubbub of Gaya in Bihar, where she embarked on a journey that would redefine her life.

Manju Mishra, a widow, started her business by supplying ‘chunri’ and ‘jhanda’, essential items for Hindu worship, to various parts of Bihar and neighboring Jharkhand. Her venture began with a modest investment of Rs 6,000. Despite the limited capital, her dedication and strategic efforts have propelled her annual turnover to an impressive

Rs 25 lakh. This remarkable growth is a testament to her relentless pursuit of a dream that took shape following the untimely demise of her husband, Bhagwan Mishra, in 2006.

Manju’s life was fraught with challenges, yet she never succumbed to despair. As a mother of three children – two sons and a daughter – she faced the daunting task of providing for her family after the death of her husband, who was the sole breadwinner, selling ‘Peda’ (a type of sweet) in the town. To make ends meet, Manju rented a small room in the Sitakund locality of Gaya town. There, she began stitching ‘chunri’ and ‘jhanda’, items in high demand around the holy city. Her shop, ‘Radha-Krishna Chunri’, soon became a well-known establishment in the area.

Balancing her burgeoning business and family responsibilities was no easy feat. However, as her business grew, Manju ingeniously engaged women from her neighbourhood to help with stitching during the peak festival seasons.

This collaboration not only lightened her workload but also created employment opportunities for women from lower economic backgrounds. Today, Manju’s business employs ten women who work from their homes, earning between Rs 300-400 per day based on their output.