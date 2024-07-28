When Strings Speak

MANGALURU: In a tiny coastal hamlet of Uppinakudru in Udupi’s Kundapur taluk, a 350-year-old coastal art thrives. Welcome to Gombe Mane (puppet house), where 60-year-old Bhaskar Kogga Kamath, a sixth-generation master puppeteer, resides. Bhaskar, who quit a lucrative bank job, now captivates the world with Yakshagana Gombeyata (stringed puppet play).

Bhaskar has added more sheen to the art by including puppets of animals, different yoga styles, and more.Yakshagana Gombeyata belongs to the Badagathittu style of art form, but the idiosyncratic innovations Bhaskar brings in are endless. Bhaskar was introduced to this art form at a tender age of six by his guru and father, Devanna Kamath. Trained in Yakshagana, Bhaskar has authored several research-based books on the art. His father Devanna was encouraged and supported by social reformer Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay and polymath Shivaram Karanth and was famed all over the country in his heyday. Bhaskar now strives to sustain and further his hybrid art that is said to have originated in the Stone Age.

Training other students is also a part of his mission. At his headquarters, Gombe Mane, Bhaskar has over 1,000 puppets, all created by him and his team of 15. “My team comprises people with different roles… some play music, a few are trainees,” says Bhaskar. Traditionally, the 18-inch-tall puppets are made using wood sourced from locally available trees, like the jackfruit.

Every stage of puppet-making — from shaping the wood to attaching the strings to painting and gumming them — is carefully handled by Bhaskar himself. He even makes his unique gum, a concoction that has even been academically studied. Bhaskar’s shows are divided into two.