Cancer centre felicitates cancer survivors in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: On the occasion of World Cancer Survivors’ Day, Apollo Cancer Centre, Hyderabad, and Cure Foundation India felicitated cancer survivors here on Saturday.

The survivors were felicitated for their valiant fight against the dreadful disease and for inspiring cancer patients undergoing treatment to be optimistic and persevere in their battle. A ‘victory bell’ was unveiled in the hospital lobby, symbolising triumph over cancer and hope for those still patients undergoing treatment.

Participants were also felicitated with gifts and souvenirs showing appreciation for their fighting spirit, in addition to the interactions between cancer survivors and patients.

Dr. Vijay Anand Reddy, director, Apollo Cancer Hospital, said, “Throughout my journey with cancer patients, I have witnessed unparalleled resilience and bravery. They have consistently shown that a positive outlook can be a formidable ally in the battle against cancer.”