Hot cuppa served with spoonful of gratitude

TENKASI : Adhina Guru, a tea shop at the Rayagiri town panchayat bus stand, barely looks distinctive. Sanitation workers, persons living with disability as well as ambulance staff mill around for a quick cup of tea. A Ramachandran, the proud vendor, serves all of them free of cost, with a smile of gratitude.

In 2020, during the pandemic, Ramachandran battled with life, being contracted the deadly disease. While being bedridden, the 59-year-old recalls, he used to look out the window, to see sanitation workers working day and night. He considers them the Covid warriors.

“After being discharge, I saw social activists and politicians distributing rice, vegetables, groceries, and medicines to the people who lost their livelihoods. This inspired me to contribute my bit to the society. Despite poor wages, sanitation workers were not deterred from working wholeheartedly to curb the outbreak. This was the reason that I first began serving tea for free to the sanitation workers,” says Ramachandran. His tea is a token of gratitude, he says. He also offers milk for free to toddlers.