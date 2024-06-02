Reforming juvenile offenders: Bengaluru's special home offers hope and rehabilitation

BANGALURU: The Pune teen horror has once again brought the focus back on juvenile offenders. Why do some children commit some of the most heinous crimes? With no particular criminal inclinations, most children in conflict with law (CCLs) have been found to be products of a lack of parental care, neglect, abuse, violence at home, etc. Also, poverty is a contributing factor, which puts them in the crosshairs of the world.

At the special home for CCLs in Bengaluru, there are 37 inmates aged between 15 and 22 years, who are getting educated and are imparted skills for a reformed and better life. “Out of the 37 inmates, there are 14 juveniles, who have fathered a child in early adolescence, allegedly as part of their tribal custom and were convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” says Dr Antony Sebastian, Founder and Executive Director, ECHO (Empowerment of Children and Human Rights Organisation) – a non-profit organisation, which manages the Government Special Home for CCLs. “Child pregnancy is not uncommon in this tribal community. Those with complications get admitted in hospitals and are reported. The government, also with the help of NGOs, is making consistent efforts to spread awareness on child marriage in sensitive and vulnerable communities,” he adds.

The remaining 13 inmates have been convicted of heinous crimes by the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) – for rape, murder, dacoity, robbery, etc. – under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. They were sent to the special home for reformation and rehabilitation for a three-year period. The oldest is 22 years old. He was convicted for murder before the JJ Act was amended in 2015. He was earlier released on bail, but later convicted for the crime by the JJB.