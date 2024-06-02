Silambam staff guides them on the path to glory

RAMANATHAPURAM/MADURAI : In the quiet town of Ramanathapuram, S Anthony Athis, a 29-year-old commerce graduate, carries around an unusual belonging: a bamboo staff, the one used for Silambam. Off the hustle bustle of the world, Athis fell for the martial art. He found solace and strength in the swings of the staff.
What made Athis, a diploma holder in Silambam, different is his grit and perseverance. Moved by the display of talent by differently-abled individuals in reality shows and movies, Athis decided to take a bolder step – he reached out to a school for the visually disabled in Madurai, proposing to make free martial arts lessons for their students. And the art form, which largely relies upon the hand-to-eye coordination of the staff wielder, is now in the hands of five visually-impaired students, thanks to his dedication.
“For the past year, I have been training five students from St Joseph’s Higher Secondary School for the Blind in Silambam,” Athis said, his voice brimming with quiet pride.
Teaching Silambam to the visually impaired is no easy task. Unlike their sighted peers, the students cannot follow visual demonstrations. Athis must guide them through each movement, step by step. He places his hands over theirs, guiding their footwork, body positioning, teaching them the techniques of wielding the staff.
A 2017 study by Massachusetts Eye and Ear researchers states that the brains of people who were born with visual impairments rewire themselves to enhance other senses. Athis, personally, can corroborate the results, as he witnessed the pace at which the five students picked up his teachings. “Initially, it was difficult; but over time, the students caught up. What takes other students 30 sessions to learn, these special children are mastering in 20 classes. Their enthusiasm is immense,” he recounted.
The progress of these students is a testament to both their determination and Athis’s teaching methods. While the visually-impaired students may not yet perform the acrobatic flips and vaults, they have mastered many other forms of Silambam.
Silambam is more than just a martial art; it’s a conduit for confidence and self-reliance. The rhythm of the sticks, the precise movements, and the discipline required have instilled a sense of accomplishment in these students. They stand taller, move with purpose, and speak of their achievements with pride.
S Vignesh, one of the visually-impaired students, shared his transformative experience. “Initially, we doubted our ability to learn Silambam. But after hearing about our friends’ experiences, we became interested. Now, we are confident that we can perform Silambam like other kids. Learning this art has given us the confidence to believe that we can achieve anything with effort. Many of our friends in the school are now interested in learning Silambam.”
Athis’s work goes beyond teaching the martial art; it fosters resilience and self-belief. His commitment to these students exemplifies the impact that inclusive education can have. Passing on the knowledge of this ancient art to a bunch of students who have never before been considered to be mentored, the commerce student has transformed lives, not just preserved a tradition.
(Edited by Thamizhamudhan Sekar)