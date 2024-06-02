Silambam staff guides them on the path to glory

RAMANATHAPURAM/MADURAI : In the quiet town of Ramanathapuram, S Anthony Athis, a 29-year-old commerce graduate, carries around an unusual belonging: a bamboo staff, the one used for Silambam. Off the hustle bustle of the world, Athis fell for the martial art. He found solace and strength in the swings of the staff.

What made Athis, a diploma holder in Silambam, different is his grit and perseverance. Moved by the display of talent by differently-abled individuals in reality shows and movies, Athis decided to take a bolder step – he reached out to a school for the visually disabled in Madurai, proposing to make free martial arts lessons for their students. And the art form, which largely relies upon the hand-to-eye coordination of the staff wielder, is now in the hands of five visually-impaired students, thanks to his dedication.

“For the past year, I have been training five students from St Joseph’s Higher Secondary School for the Blind in Silambam,” Athis said, his voice brimming with quiet pride.

Teaching Silambam to the visually impaired is no easy task. Unlike their sighted peers, the students cannot follow visual demonstrations. Athis must guide them through each movement, step by step. He places his hands over theirs, guiding their footwork, body positioning, teaching them the techniques of wielding the staff.

A 2017 study by Massachusetts Eye and Ear researchers states that the brains of people who were born with visual impairments rewire themselves to enhance other senses. Athis, personally, can corroborate the results, as he witnessed the pace at which the five students picked up his teachings. “Initially, it was difficult; but over time, the students caught up. What takes other students 30 sessions to learn, these special children are mastering in 20 classes. Their enthusiasm is immense,” he recounted.