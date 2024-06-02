‘To seek, and not to yield’

JHARKHAND: Living with stage-IV lung cancer for the past three-and-a-half years, Ravi has dedicated his life to raising awareness and supporting other patients navigating this challenging journey. His remarkable efforts have earned him this year’s Patient Advocate Educational Award from the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC), a prestigious recognition he will receive at the World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) in San Diego, California, on September 7.

The IASLC, a globally renowned organization committed to lung cancer research and patient advocacy, selects only five individuals worldwide each year for this honour. Ravi Prakash stands out as the sole recipient from India, highlighting his exceptional contributions to patient advocacy.

Ravi’s journey with cancer began in January 2021, when he was diagnosed with the disease at an advanced stage. Despite undergoing 68 sessions of chemotherapy and facing an uncertain prognosis, Ravi has not only fought his own battle but also emerged as a vocal advocate for others.

Through his social media presence and his role as a director of Lung Connect India Foundation, a voluntary organization for cancer patients, he has shed light on the high costs of treatment and the emotional and financial challenges faced by patients.

Recalling his journey, Ravi Prakash said that after he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer suddenly in 2021, he was informed by the doctors about the uncertainty of his life, which could be no more than 19 months.

“After I was done with the medical tests and put on cancer protocol, I started understanding cancer by reading books and doing a lot of research by visiting related sites on the internet. Once I understood the high cost of the medicines prescribed by the doctors, the emotional and financial challenges faced by patients, and the outcomes of the disease, I started making people aware of cancer through social media platforms,” said Ravi Prakash. “BBC also podcasted a series, ‘Kahani Zindagi Ki,’ on my life in eight episodes, which received a very good response from the people,” he added.

Deepak Prakash believes that one who has taken birth on this earth will die, which is a process of life. He questions, “Why spoil that process as one has to accept the ultimate truth... that is death?”