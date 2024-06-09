Imparting life lessons to kids to keep theatre art alive

VISAKHAPATNAM: A three-year-old boy mimicking a dinosaur, displayed expressions of happiness, sadness, and shock. A six-year-old nearby portrayed an old woman in distress, while another young boy acted as her son, reluctantly leaving her at another son’s house due to financial constraints. A young girl, meanwhile, played the role of a wealthy woman reprimanding her servant.

All these scenes, enacted by children under 15, are part of the theatre art classes held at Ranga Sai Nataka Grandhalayam by the Navarasa Theatre Arts Association, where participants learn life lessons, paving way for physical and mental development, through the art of theatre.

In today’s fast-paced, digital world, traditional methods of personal development often receive little attention. The Navarasa Theatre Arts Association, led by double gold medalist and Nandi Award winner PV Ramana Murthy, is striving to provide a richer, more holistic experience for children and adults alike. The association offers exclusive classes in basic conversation, emotional expression, life lessons, discipline, respect, and social interaction.

Murthy has been in the field of theatre for over 30 years and has been conducting these classes for 13 years now. This year, the association held a free summer training camp starting on May 1, where 20 children were introduced to theatre arts. These young participants learned voice modulation, breathing techniques, and the expression of basic emotions like happiness, sadness and anger.