Jasveer Kumar Singh: A beacon of hope for Bihar's disabled community

BIHAR : Jasveer Kumar Singh, a 38-year-old resident of Bihar’s Vaishali district, has dedicated his life to uplifting the physically disabled people.For Jasveer, who himself is about 90% physically disabled, the primary goal in life is to ensure the happiness and self-reliance of others like him. Living in Chainpur Baghel village, far from the district headquarters in Hajipur, Jasveer (38) is always available to assist those in need.

He navigates the distances on his tricycle to reach the offices of the District Magistrate and other officials whenever required. Remarkably, his wife, Soni Kumari, a teacher in a government-run school, also has a physical disability, making their joint efforts even more inspiring.

A few years ago, Jasveer began holding ‘janata darbars’ in his village to address the challenges faced by the physically disabled. “Many had to run from pillar to post to get physical disability certificates. I helped them obtain these certificates from the district civil surgeon’s office or the concerned officials,” he shared. He estimates that around 30,000 people with physical disabilities reside in the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency alone, with the figure standing at a staggering 5.1 million across Bihar. There are 21 recognized types of physical disabilities, and Jasveer believes the number could increase if a scientific survey is conducted.

Despite only having a high school education, Jasveer assists the disabled in writing applications for a monthly pension of Rs 400 from the state government, ensuring timely payments by contacting the concerned officials if there is any delay.

In 2011, he founded the ‘Vaishali Viklang Kalyan Sangh’ to address the grievances of the disabled in his district. Through this organization, and with the support of the district administration, ‘vaishakhis’ (walking sticks) and tricycles have been distributed to those in need. “At least 500-600 disability certificates have been issued to the concerned individuals on the initiative of the Sangh,” he revealed.