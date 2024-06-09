Jasveer Kumar Singh: A beacon of hope for Bihar's disabled community

BIHAR : Jasveer Kumar Singh, a 38-year-old resident of Bihar’s Vaishali district, has dedicated his life to uplifting the physically disabled people.For Jasveer, who himself is about 90% physically disabled, the primary goal in life is to ensure the happiness and self-reliance of others like him. Living in Chainpur Baghel village, far from the district headquarters in Hajipur, Jasveer (38) is always available to assist those in need.
He navigates the distances on his tricycle to reach the offices of the District Magistrate and other officials whenever required. Remarkably, his wife, Soni Kumari, a teacher in a government-run school, also has a physical disability, making their joint efforts even more inspiring.
A few years ago, Jasveer began holding ‘janata darbars’ in his village to address the challenges faced by the physically disabled. “Many had to run from pillar to post to get physical disability certificates. I helped them obtain these certificates from the district civil surgeon’s office or the concerned officials,” he shared. He estimates that around 30,000 people with physical disabilities reside in the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency alone, with the figure standing at a staggering 5.1 million across Bihar. There are 21 recognized types of physical disabilities, and Jasveer believes the number could increase if a scientific survey is conducted.
Despite only having a high school education, Jasveer assists the disabled in writing applications for a monthly pension of Rs 400 from the state government, ensuring timely payments by contacting the concerned officials if there is any delay.
In 2011, he founded the ‘Vaishali Viklang Kalyan Sangh’ to address the grievances of the disabled in his district. Through this organization, and with the support of the district administration, ‘vaishakhis’ (walking sticks) and tricycles have been distributed to those in need. “At least 500-600 disability certificates have been issued to the concerned individuals on the initiative of the Sangh,” he revealed.
Recalling his early struggles, Jasveer said, “I used to go to school on my own as there was no tricycle. I had to cover a distance of about three kilometres walking on my own. I got a tricycle for the first time at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, where a camp was organized to distribute tricycles for the disabled in 1996.” Another tricycle was donated by former MLA Rama Kishore Singh when Jasveer passed his matriculation examination in 2001. He completed his intermediate studies from a Hajipur-based college in 2005, but had to drop out to support his family.
The idea to fight for the disabled struck him during the Gandhi Maidan tricycle distribution camp when he was pushed aside by people trying to get ahead in line. “Two people pushed me when I was in the queue. I was taken aback and thought that people like me would miss the opportunity on such occasions,” he said. This incident motivated him to organize and support the disabled community in his district, quickly earning him widespread popularity.
Jasveer’s dedication was recognized when he was elected as a member of the ‘Zila Parishad’ (district board) in 2016. His social work was further acknowledged by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at a function organized by the Rajnitik Chetna Manch at Sri Krishna Memorial Hall in Patna in 2016. He also received the ‘Karma Yogi’ award from Nityanand Rai, then BJP MLA from Hajipur, and Nand Kishore Yadav, now Speaker of the Bihar Assembly, in 2012.
Under the aegis of the Viklang Kalyan Sangh, over 200 people have received tricycles and ‘vaishakhis’. Jasveer’s efforts have been appreciated by senior IAS officer Raj Kumar, who was posted in the state social welfare department.
Jasveer’s wife, Soni Kumari, 32, who teaches Maths at a government school near Lalganj in Vaishali district, also actively participates in social activities. She provides free coaching to students up to class 12 in their village. “My wife is working hard to create awareness about education among women,” Jasveer proudly shared.
Jasveer has called on the government to increase the monthly pension for disabled individuals from Rs.400 to Rs.3,000, akin to the Delhi government. He has also requested the establishment of a separate commission for the disabled, the provision of loan facilities for higher education, and an increase in the reservation quota for disabled people in government jobs and elections proportional to their population.
Jasveer Kumar Singh’s life is a testament to resilience and dedication, showcasing how one individual’s efforts can significantly impact several lives.
Over 200 people got tricycles
