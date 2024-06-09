Sanskrit Sundays: Bengaluru's Cubbon Park hosts weekly Sanskrit conversations

BENGALURU : Kimbho! Tava naamadheyam kim? (Hello, how are you? What is your name?)” You should not be surprised if you hear conversations in Sanskrit on Sunday mornings, in picturesque Cubbon Park in Bengaluru. You are most likely listening to members of the ‘Sanskrit Weekend’ group.

The ‘Sanskrit Weekend’ initiative was launched by Sthaayi.in at Cubbon Park two months ago. Since then, it has gone viral on social media. A number of people, including children and senior citizens interested in conversing in Sanskrit, have been flocking to Cubbon Park at 7am on Sundays, to learn this classical language, albeit in its simple form.

Sthaayi.in, founded in 2020-21, is dedicated to promoting Sanskrit. It has translated Hindi and English songs to Sanskrit, and put them on social media and produced food vlogs in Sanskrit. It organises ‘Sanskrit Rides’, where riders go from place to place to popularise Sanskrit. It has even organised a Sanskrit Marathon in Bengaluru.

Sanskrit Weekend is the brainchild of Samashthi Gubbi, founder of Sthaayi.in, who did her MA in Sanskrit Grammar at Tirupati National Sanskrit University.

Explaining the objective of Sanskrit Weekend, Samashthi says people are busy with work during weekdays and it is only on Sundays that they get some time. “Many have learnt Sanskrit in schools and colleges, but they hardly converse in it. We wanted to encourage them to converse in it. We also want to make Sanskrit accessible to the common people and all sections of society, be it doctors, engineers, sportspersons and others,” she says.

This initiative has received tremendous response since its launch two months ago. “We have a repeat turnout of about 80%. The people who came during the first weekend are still coming, and many new people are joining every weekend,” says an elated Samashthi.