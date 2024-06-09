Towards an arboreality

CHENNAI: A transition can be really spellbinding. Once a parched and barren land is today pregnant with a verdant cloak. Residents in and around Madhavaram have seen the changeover of the site, spanning 10 fields and lying in close proximity to the Aavin bottling plant in the north Chennai neighbourhood.

Owned by the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Science University (TANUVAS), the dry patch of land lay unused until a nongovernmental organisation Nizhal took it under its wings. V S Rajkumar, Nizhal’s coordinator for the Madhavaram area, is delighted. He declares that it has been transformed into a ‘lush mini forest’.

Nizhal, which advocates for the regreening of urban spaces and maintains them, has been working on the site since 2009. Their main focus is on the indigenous trees and regenerating local biodiversity, say volunteers. “We talk a lot about the importance of trees, but the words seldom translate into action. Nizhal came into being to bridge the gap between the idea of promoting the importance of trees and the action towards achieving the goal,” Nizhal Founder Shobha Menon tells TNIE.

Shedding light on the initiatives carried out by the Nizhal, she said that the volunteer organisation has been involved in the development of community urban forests in and around Chennai, including Kotturpuram and Madhavaram urban forests, Chitlapakkam Tree Park.