235 cadets take flight at Air Force Academy in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Marching in a synchronised parade at Dundigal’s Air Force Academy, 235 flight cadets took an oath in the presence of the Commandant during the Combined Graduation Parade on Saturday. Vowing to safeguard the safety and security of the country, the officers who completed over a year of rigorous training were commissioned in different branches of the Indian Air Force.

Of the graduating officers, there were 22 women officers. The event also awarded ‘Wings’ to nine officers from the Indian Navy, nine from the Indian Coast Guard and one officer from Vietnam on completion of their flying training.

For the first time, the parade also witnessed the commission of 25 cadets who had joined the National Defence Academy four years ago as Ground Duty branches. Now, they have been inducted into the IAF in various branches like administration, logistics and technical services.

Addressing the parade, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), said that conflicts of the future cannot be fought with a mindset of the past. “As leaders, you all need to adopt, innovate and leverage technology effectively for proving decisive in winning wars,” he said.

The CAS also felicitated the graduating officers who had excelled in various disciplines of training. Flying Officer Happy Singh (from the flying branch) was awarded the President’s Plaque and the Chief of the Air Staff Sword of Honour for securing the first position in the overall order of merit in the pilots’ course. Flying Officer Taufeeq Raza was awarded the President’s Plaque for standing first in the overall order of merit in the ground duty officers course.