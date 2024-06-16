Sudar! Bringing light of literacy into the lives of tribal kids in Erode

The ones who attended school had a tough daily routine: a 10-km trek through the forest frequented by elephants. Sudar initially provided a van to transport the students, but a flash flood in 2010 rendered the route impassable. This led Sudar to seek approval from the district administration to open a village school under the National Child Labour Project (NCLP).

“This was when I decided that Sudar’s priority should be educating the tribal children in Erode. We subsequently opened schools in around 30 tribal hamlets in Erode. The government also constructed schools in 10 different locations and improved transportation. Through Sudar, more than 1,000 tribal children have received schooling over the past 13 years,” said Natraj. Additionally, Sudar volunteers serve as teachers in Government Tribal Schools whenever there is a shortage of educators.

Sudar’s efforts have significantly shifted the mindset towards education in these hamlets. “Tribals generally lead simple lives. Educational facilities are abysmally poor in their areas. Parents are often reluctant to send their children to hostels. Although awareness about education is increasing, we still have a long way to go,” said Natraj.

According to the 2011 Census, Erode had one of the lowest rural literacy rates at 65.4%, with even lower rates in tribal areas. “When we first visited Vilangombai, no one from the current or previous generation had attended school. As we began our initiatives, the government soon provided roads, transportation, and healthcare facilities. Even today, tribal people lack educational role models in their communities.”

“At Sudar, we aim to create these role models so the next generation can follow suit. This is my dream, and I am committed to make sure that I witness this change in my lifetime,” Natraj added.

