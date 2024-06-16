Lifting his way to the top in national-level powerlifting competition

HYDERABAD: While age is often cited as a reason to avoid physically taxing activities, a 61-year-old man working as an assistant accounts officer (AAO) at the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate is showing that it is just a number. Despite having a mentally draining job, the officer always finds the time to pursue his passion of lifting weights.

While he is set to retire in July, Pradeep Kumar, won a gold medal at the recent national-level powerlifting competition held in New Delhi from June 7 to 10. Even as his last hurrah, he went on to compete in the 83 kg category and lifted 170 kg in the deadlift, securing first place in the process.

A 1987-batch officer Pradeep has served over 30 years in the police department. Speaking to TNIE, he says, “My journey into competitive powerlifting began in 2019 when Reserve Inspector Pavan Ram introduced him to the sport and took him to LB Stadium, where he won a state medal. This initial success fueled my passion, leading to three national medals and two international medals.”