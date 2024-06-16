Lifting his way to the top in national-level powerlifting competition

HYDERABAD: While age is often cited as a reason to avoid physically taxing activities, a 61-year-old man working as an assistant accounts officer (AAO) at the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate is showing that it is just a number. Despite having a mentally draining job, the officer always finds the time to pursue his passion of lifting weights.
While he is set to retire in July, Pradeep Kumar, won a gold medal at the recent national-level powerlifting competition held in New Delhi from June 7 to 10. Even as his last hurrah, he went on to compete in the 83 kg category and lifted 170 kg in the deadlift, securing first place in the process.
A 1987-batch officer Pradeep has served over 30 years in the police department. Speaking to TNIE, he says, “My journey into competitive powerlifting began in 2019 when Reserve Inspector Pavan Ram introduced him to the sport and took him to LB Stadium, where he won a state medal. This initial success fueled my passion, leading to three national medals and two international medals.”
Balancing a hectic career in law enforcement with rigorous training was no small feat. Pradeep said that he was met with scepticism by his family, but his commitment soon won their support. His father is a retired inspector. His wife, is an English teacher at Zilla Parishad School in Mailardevpally, while his son and daughter-in-law work as software professionals at Google. His daughter and son-in-law are both dental doctors who became his biggest cheerleaders.
His disciplined routine includes morning gym sessions from 6 am to 9 am. “My timings are fixed not only in my mind but in everybody’s mind who knows me and does not disturb me during my sessions. I do not have a trainer for my regular gym sessions and yet I focus on strength training and a strict diet rich in proteins and nutrients. Even during family events which I can not miss, I opt for healthy alternatives like grilled chicken and salads, ensuring I maintain my physical condition.”
He has also mentored eight other powerlifters, including two women who have won state medals. As a competitor and a referee, he plans to continue his involvement in powerlifting by starting a coaching institution after his retirement.