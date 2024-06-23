A marvel in steel

JAMMU&KASHMIR: A historic feat of engineering takes shape; trains will soon begin traversing the world’s highest arch railway bridge, the Chenab Bridge, in Jammu and Kashmir. The awe-inspiring structure not only a milestone in engineering but also represents a monumental step towards realising the long-held dream of connecting Jammu and Kashmir’s rail network with the rest of India.

The Chenab Bridge, constructed over the Chenab River in the Reasi district, stands as a testament to human ingenuity and resilience. Built at a cost of `1,456 crores, the bridge soars 359 meters above the riverbed, making it 35 meters higher than the Eiffel Tower. Its arch span of 467 meters solidifies its status as a marvel, blending structural strength with aesthetic appeal.

Designed by German firm LAP, with viaduct design by WSFP Finland Limited and proof consultancy by a UK firm, the Chenab Bridge is not only an engineering marvel but also a fortress. In collaboration with the DRDO, the bridge has been made blast-proof and can withstand high-velocity winds of up to 266 kph at deck level. It is also built to endure extreme weather conditions, including temperatures as low as -40°C.

Spanning over 1,315 meters, the Chenab Bridge is designed to last about 120 years. Trains will be able to travel at speeds of up to 100 km/h on the bridge, with all necessary safety measures in place to ensure smooth and secure travel. Supreet Singh Raina, SCN Chenab Bridge, highlights the extensive efforts made to ensure the bridge’s resilience against severe earthquakes, given its location in a high seismic zone.

The construction process, which began in 2005 and gained momentum after 2013, involved the fabrication of 29,000 MT of steel, over 10 lakh cubic meters of earthwork, 66,252 cubic meters of concrete, and 84 kilometers of rock bolts and cable anchors. At its peak in 2017, the project saw around 3200 workers and engineers working simultaneously, with a small colony of 52 residential blocks set up to facilitate uninterrupted work.