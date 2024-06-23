CV Raman’s abode hosts first art exhibition

BENGALURU: The historic residence of Sir CV Raman -- Panchavati, nestled in the heart of Malleswaram, is abuzz with new life, as it hosts its first art exhibition.

The two-day exhibition weaves a rich tapestry of Bengal, featuring the works of a Kolkata-based artist Avijit Dutta. Raman once lived in Bengal, and made significant contributions to science from the state.

Over the years, the historic home has been a hub for science-related educational programmes primarily aimed at children. Now, for the first time, the house will host an art exhibition on themes of memory, fantasy and thought, bringing a new dimension to its storied legacy.

From mid-October to November, Avijit Dutta came to Bengaluru when he received an invitation to design a commemorative India Post stamp, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the esteemed Raman Research Institute in Bengaluru.

A series of 17 captivating paintings titled ‘The Revisiting’ is displayed across the home, including two rooms in Panchavati where Raman’s photograph is present surrounded by an extensive collection of books. The artworks are on display in Panchavati on June 22 and 23.

Dutta’s masterpieces caught the eye of Raman’s grandson Vivek Radhakrishnan, who curates art for the KYNKYNY Art Gallery on Infantry Road. Dutta’s work will be displayed at the gallery till July 19. Dutta told TNSE that it took him around 11 months to curate the 17 artworks that delve into the realms of memory, imagination and time.