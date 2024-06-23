CV Raman’s abode hosts first art exhibition

BENGALURU: The historic residence of Sir CV Raman -- Panchavati, nestled in the heart of Malleswaram, is abuzz with new life, as it hosts its first art exhibition.
The two-day exhibition weaves a rich tapestry of Bengal, featuring the works of a Kolkata-based artist Avijit Dutta. Raman once lived in Bengal, and made significant contributions to science from the state.
Over the years, the historic home has been a hub for science-related educational programmes primarily aimed at children. Now, for the first time, the house will host an art exhibition on themes of memory, fantasy and thought, bringing a new dimension to its storied legacy.
From mid-October to November, Avijit Dutta came to Bengaluru when he received an invitation to design a commemorative India Post stamp, celebrating the 75th anniversary of the esteemed Raman Research Institute in Bengaluru.
A series of 17 captivating paintings titled ‘The Revisiting’ is displayed across the home, including two rooms in Panchavati where Raman’s photograph is present surrounded by an extensive collection of books. The artworks are on display in Panchavati on June 22 and 23.
Dutta’s masterpieces caught the eye of Raman’s grandson Vivek Radhakrishnan, who curates art for the KYNKYNY Art Gallery on Infantry Road. Dutta’s work will be displayed at the gallery till July 19. Dutta told TNSE that it took him around 11 months to curate the 17 artworks that delve into the realms of memory, imagination and time.
Each painting invites viewers on a journey through fragments showcasing places, people, nature, homes and histories. The artworks celebrate the vibrant essence of the two cities – Kolkata, hometown of the artist, who has been painting for the last 30 years, and Bengaluru, where CV Raman lived for about 30 years.
Infused with the energy of Dutta’s hometown, the paintings also gracefully acknowledge Bengaluru’s charm and vibrance. Panchavati, which enhanced the artist’s viewpoint and added depth to his expression, features a classic design centred around a spacious octagonal hall with four rooms – two on each side, surrounded by lush green trees older than the building.
Each painting has been strategically placed to interact with the space it occupies and the neighbouring artworks. The dim lightning enhances the whole experience by adding more depth to the vibrant strokes of the painting and its artistic journey.
The exhibition also features the short film, ‘My City, My Mother’, co-created by Raman’s grandson Vivek, who has undertaken the restoration of the building, envisioning its revival into a hub for arts and sciences. What sets Dutta’s art apart is his creativity, evident not only in his paintings but also in the ‘frames’ he crafts. Dutta views frames as accessories that complete and unify the artwork. Each frame is a work of art in itself adorned in bronze, black, and brass hues, reminiscent of belonging to Raman’s house.