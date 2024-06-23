The story of Gor Banjara through ‘Dhaavlo’

HYDERABAD : erming the British Raj a knight in shining armour, many UK-based publications in the pre-Independence era would try to portray the imperialists as the ones guiding ‘heathens’ to enlightenment and bringing in development. However, the people who suffered under the rule of the Crown would speak of the famine, the torture, the subjugation and the lack of rights. The control of narrative plays an important role in determining whose story gets taught around the world and whose history is ignored, something those oppressed and in the margins have faced for millenniums.

For many indigenous tribes in India, who are often deprived of the limelight, the move to award Telugu writer Nunnavath Karthik, commonly known by his pen name Ramesh Karthik Nayak, with the 2024 Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar on June 15 for his short story collection Dhaavlo came as an assertion of the tribal identity. It must be noted that he was nominated for the prestigious award for the past two years as well.

The 26-year-old is the youngest Telugu writer and the first tribal writer ever to receive the award. “Dhaavlo is the first-ever collection of stories about this community (Gor Banjara),” Nayak tells TNIE.

Written in 2020 and published a year later, Dhaavlo, which translates into ‘song of lament’, depicts the lives of the Gor Banjara tribe. Nayak, who comes from the same community, says that the idea behind writing the book was to bring out the tribe’s ceremonial culture and way of life to the outer world, something not present in the mainstream literature landscape.

“In the book, a 16-year-old girl wants to avoid getting married as she is very connected to her thanda (hamlet) and does not want to go away from her parents. In earlier days, around the 1970s, when Banjara people used to get married, they would migrate and never get to meet their parents again unless they bumped into them accidentally, which would be rare. And when they would do so, they would cry a lot,” explains Nayak, adding that the protagonist also learns the song of lament, a tradition that women from the community follow.

His fondness for literature started in the early 2010s, during his school days in Bodhan, in search of literature on Banjara people amidst the ongoing struggle for Telangana formation. “We used to get many holidays from school [during the Telangana movement], so I used to draw cartoons and write captions and chants. Later, our teachers in school used to teach us how to write poems and short stories. So this all gave me a space to read and let me know that I could be a good fit into this. Initially, I was fascinated with art, colours and sketches, but later on, I started searching for my identity and the literature on the Banjara people. But I found only a few short stories written before independence,” recalls Nayak.

Nayak hails from the Vivek Nagar tribal thanda in the Jakranpally mandal of Nizamabad district. He has written four books so far, including one in English. These are Balder Bandi, a collection of poems in 2018 that is taught in the fourth semester of the MA (Telugu Language and Literature) programme at Andhra University, Kesula (2022) and Chakmak (2023).