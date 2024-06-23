Weaving sacred threads for Trinity

BHUBANESWAR : Rautapada, a small weavers’ village of 400 families, shares a special bond with the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri. For the last three decades, a group of weavers of the village have been weaving clothes for Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra including the Geeta Govinda Khandua round-the-year.

The tradition was started by Gopinath Chandra Das, who is a weaver and an electrician at the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) office, and his brother Gobinda Das. In 1993, Gopinath was assigned the responsibility of weaving clothes for the Trinity by Rabinarayan Pujapanda, a senior servitor who was then responsible for procuring offerings for the deities including clothes and other paraphernalia.

Since then, the tradition remains unbroken, said 64-year-old Gopinath whose entire family is also involved in the weaving process including his 96-year-old mother Ashili Das. With the work order being a large one and needed to be delivered on time, the brothers roped in other weavers of the village for the purpose.

“Earlier, clothes for the Trinity were supplied by one weaver. I used to work in the SJTA office then and also sell Khurda gamucha beyond my work hours. When the temple started facing difficulty in timely procurement of clothes for the Trinity from the weaver, Rabinarayan Babu suggested that my family takes up the responsibility. We accepted this as Lord Jagannath’s order and have been following it since then,” he recalled.