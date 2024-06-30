ASI supports 600 students after losing daughter to fire

BENGALURU : After losing his three-year-old daughter to a tragic garbage fire accident, police officer Lokeshappa D turned his grief into hope for hundreds of other kids. To honour the memory of his daughter, Lokeshappa dedicates two months of his salary every year, to provide essential school supplies to about 600 students from class 1 to 8.

March 5, 2019, marked the tragic day for Lokeshappa, who was then serving as a head constable at Cubbon Park Traffic Police station. On that fateful evening, he got a call from his wife Sudhamani, who informed him that their daughter Harshali had sustained serious burn injuries, in a fire that broke out, at police quarters in Shivajinagar, while she was playing.

She was rushed to Victoria Hospital, where she was under treatment until March 13. Tragically, the girl succumbed to her burn injuries after struggling for nearly eight days.

Unable to cope with the loss of his first child who loved colouring in books, Lokeshappa, who is now serving as an Assistant Sub-Inspector at Shivajinagar Women Police Station, chose to dedicate a portion of his salary, equivalent to what he would have spent on Harshali’s education, to support students in remote areas.