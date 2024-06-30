RySS mentor’s ATM model helps Chittoor farmers reap big gains

CHITTOOR: Ramisetty Mahesh Kumar, a resident of Saraswathipuram in Chittoor district, is earning a substantial income by practising various natural farming models in just 2 acres of his land with the support of the Rythu Sadhikara Samstha (RySS).

Mahesh, a graduate, has been utilising natural farming techniques in farming for five years under the RySS’s Andhra Pradesh Community Managed Natural Farming (APCNF) initiative. He has successfully implemented natural farming techniques in his sandy soil land using a single borewell and four desi cows. Apart from sustaining his livelihood, his innovative farming methods are also inspiring a growing community of farmers to embrace sustainable practices.

Recognizing his efforts and results, RySS has promoted Mahesh as a mentor to provide technical guidance to five farmer scientists, providing them with technical guidance and support to improve their fields. He has adopted three farming models: A Grade, ATM (Any Time Money), and the Drought Proofing Model. In his role as a mentor, Mahesh supports these farmers, helping them improve their fields and serve as role models.

In January 2024, Mahesh implemented the Drought Proofing Model on 25 cents of land, planting nine vegetables and two oilseeds crops (castor and mustard). Over six months, he invested Rs 4,700 and earned Rs 43,000 from vegetables, with additional income expected from the oilseeds. This model, designed by RySS, supports farmers in drought-prone areas.

In June 2023, Mahesh began the ATM model on 20 cents of land, using relay sowing to ensure continuous yields. Over the past six months, he invested Rs 9,400 and earned Rs 1,28,950. The ATM model ensures a steady income with multiple crops being harvested year-round.