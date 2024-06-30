Sreeja Akula ready to take Paris by storm

HYDERABAD: An ace table tennis player, Hyderabad-based Sreeja Akula is not a stranger to springing a surprise while facing tough situations. In her first game at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Contender finals, the 25-year-old was comfortably leading 10-8 in the first game against China’s 16-year-old Ding Yijie and had two game points. However, she went on to lose four straight points and ultimately the game. It was a similar situation in the second game, with the scoreboard reading 10-9. But this time the number one Indian paddler sealed the game.

The key was to not overthink and improve her spin. “The good thing was that I did not keep thinking about the setback at first and focused on the next point. It is important for any game you play. I was just trying to be more consistent and brought a major change in the top spin and also made some good variations,” Akula says.

She went on to win the next three straight games and went on to become the first Indian table tennis player to win the WTT Contender singles title in Lagos, Nigeria. The icing on the cake was that she had won the doubles event, pairing up with Archana Kamath, earlier on the same day.

Speaking to TNIE after winning the WTT title, the 25-year-old from Hyderabad deems winning the title as ‘a special win’ and a confidence booster ahead of her debut Olympics beginning next month in Paris. “It was a special win being my first contender tournament. The double titles in Lagos will considerably boost my confidence right before the Olympics,” she adds.

‘My preparation is going well for my debut Olympics. I have been working hard on my strength and conditioning apart from trying to stay injury-free. My target in the Olympics will be to create as many upsets as possible. A lot will depend on the draw too,” explains Akula. In the latest ITTF rankings, the Indian paddler jumped 19 spots to reach the career-best ranking of world number 24. Akula is now the highest-ranked Indian woman player, surpassing Manika Batra (World No. 29). “Personally, I believe more in staying focused and enjoying the process than caring about the ranking. Ultimately, the most important thing is that an Indian player stays at the top. But over the years, my aim has been to enter the top 50, then the top 30 and now the top 20,” says Akula.